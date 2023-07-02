Oprah Says This Pizza Oven Makes 'Restaurant-Grade Pies,' and It's on Rare Sale for Just a Few More Days

At the end of every year, Oprah Winfrey shares all of the items she's been using and loving in a perfectly tied up list with a bow and all. This past year, one of the items to top her kitchen picks was none other than a pizza oven. Made for those of us whose affinity goes beyond Friday night takeout, the Pi Pizza Oven from Solo Stove is the ultimate pizza-lover’s dream.

Though a wished-for item for many, it comes with a hefty price tag. But, what if I told you now was the absolute perfect time to buy one. The brand is holding a massive Fourth of July sale, and this Oprah-favorite is included in the savings. That means you can officially say hello to wood-fired pizzas, all from the comfort of your own home.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, Wood and Gas

Solo Stove

This pizza oven makes restaurant-style pizza’s an at home reality, all without taking up a ton of space (it’s 20.5-inches in diameter and 15-inches tall). It’s powered one of two ways: wood or gas. They have two purchasable models, one with wood only, or one that can be powered by both wood and gas. Winfrey herself owns the wood and gas hybrid model.

"Homemade pizza night is a regular occasion at my house. I like mine with fresh truffle shaved on top! This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function—the choice is yours,” she wrote on her website.

The brand is well known for its fire pits (which are also on sale), and they all feature a sleek stainless steel design. The brand has taken the same route with this pizza oven, as most of it is made with the same shiny material, with soft-rounded edges.

In classic fire pit fashion, you can also fire this oven with wood. This is the way to go if you love the added aroma the char gives to pizzas. Though it requires a bit of attention, it’s fairly easy to start.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, Wood Only

Solo Stove

The pizza oven comes with an ash pan and a fuel grate in the back that nest into one another. You’ll place fire starters into the ash pan, and small pieces of wood into the fuel grate. Then, you’ll just place the ash pan into the back of the oven, light it, and pop the ash pan right on top, then place the door back on. You’ll want to add a piece of wood every few minutes or so to keep the heat consistent.

Since not everyone always wants to go through the hassle of heating and maintaining the wood, especially if you’re craving pizza during the work-week, the brand also released the hybrid gas stove model as an option. You’ll get the standard Pi Oven, with the wood-burning capability, with the added bonus of a gas attachment. This attachment slots into where the ash pan and fuel grate are, so all you need to do is remove them, then install the gas attachment. Once it’s in and connected to a propane tank, you can use the dial on its side to fire up the stove, as well as to control the temperature.

The pizza oven is fitted with a cordierite pizza stone for optimal heating and cooking, and can be removed for cleaning or for flipping over. Cleaning is pretty simple in general, though — most debris gets burned off from the heat of the oven, just like a grill. You can brush away any ash if needed.

The brand also sells additional pieces to make pizza-making easier, like the oven stand for portability, as well cooking accessories like peels, slicers, and turners.

You truly don’t want to miss this rare deal on the Oprah-loved Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven. There’s nothing like diving into a fresh pizza straight out of the oven, if you ask us.

Shop More Solo Stove Fourth of July Deals

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 Fire Pit

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire and Stand Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0