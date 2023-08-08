This Pizza Oven Helps Me Recreate Julia Robert’s Pizza in 'Eat, Pray, Love' at Least Once a Week

If there’s anything Julia Roberts taught us in Eat, Pray, Love, it was to embrace the idea of being in a relationship with pizza. And I’ve certainly taken this message to heart. But here’s the thing: Pick-up or delivery from a local pizza joint was typically too greasy for my liking, and so, pizza cravings weren’t on my menu often.

Then, I came across a tool that allowed me to cook pizza to perfection at home. Ever since I added the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven to my backyard a year and a half ago, I’ve transformed my relationship with pizza.

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven

Amazon

The Ooni Koda 16 is the largest gas-powered option from the Ooni pizza oven line. It hooks up to a propane tank with a hose, just like a typical propane grill. I’ve used it at least once a week for more than a year and every time, it has cooked pizzas to perfection, making it well worth the investment.

The oven is constructed from durable stainless steel, with a black powder coating around the exterior to protect it from the elements. I’ve left it outside consistently without any issues during the heat of the summer and rain in the fall. The oven also has three folding legs, which makes it easy to set up on a variety of surfaces like stainless steel, wood, and marble, as long as they’re heat-safe. A simple ignition dial allows you to turn it on and crank it up to 950°F, getting the interior pizza stone piping hot in just 15 to 20 minutes. With that high of a temperature, it’s possible to cook a pizza in only 90 seconds — I do it all the time. The oven has a wide opening at the front which helps for plenty of room to launch, turn, and retrieve a finished, perfectly cooked pie.

Molly Allen / Ooni

I love to use the oven for cooking plenty of different pizza combinations and thinking out of the box with my toppings. While I sometimes opt for a simple margherita, I also love to pair prosciutto and parmesan with a topping of fresh arugula, or add unexpected vegetables like brussels sprouts and squash blossoms. But you can cook more than just pizza in it, too. I’ve also found it’s ideal for cooking steaks, roasting vegetables, and even making giant chocolate chip skillet cookies.

After using this oven for over a year, I’ve found I’m consistently cranking out delicious pizzas without any issues. It’s not just me that loves it. It was also our overall tested favorite thanks to its ease of use and consistent heating. And while at first, it did take a bit of practice to make a perfect pie, therein lies the beauty of it all. It’s all about developing a relationship with your pizza (and besides, there’s no such thing as bad pizza).

So trust me, add this Ooni pizza oven to your backyard today, and give yourself the gift of weekly pizza at your fingertips.

At the time of publishing, the price was $599.

