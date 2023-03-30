Picnics are a warm-weather right of passage. There's nothing like packing up some of your favorite foods, setting up at your favorite spot, and enjoying the fresh air. But one thing that will quickly ruin the vibe is a damp, thin blanket.

Grabbing the right one shouldn't be overlooked, which is why we tested over 30 of the best blankets on the market to find our favorite al-fresco dining picks. And luckily, one of our top picks is on sale right now, just in time for the bloom of spring, with discounts reaching as high as 61% off.

Amazon

To buy: Oniva Blanket Tote XL Outdoor Picnic Blanket, from $19 (originally $50) at amazon.com

The Oniva Blanket Tote XL Outdoor Picnic Blanket is nice and big at 70-by-80-inches, so you can sit a few people with all of your food out with ease. It’s made with a comfortable thick fleece material on top, that way you can sit with a little cushion and without any itchy materials or threads getting in the way. We also love that the bottom side is water-resistant.

It’s our favorite value pick in testing for those reasons, and for the fact that you can grab it at an already affordable price without compromising the comfort and quality.

When it comes to actually packing it away to take with you, whether to the beach or a city park, you can fold it and pop it in its case. It goes around the folded blanket and is carried by the shoulder strap at the top. It’s also got a nifty little pocket perfect for your keys, phone, or even a snack or two that zips right up.

Our tests revealed that if you pop it on a sandy surface, it won’t hold on to the tiny granules too much. If you get a spill on the blanket, the manufacturer recommends spot-cleaning, though you can pop it in the washing machine. Its big size may take a while to dry, however.

Amazon has marked down several colors, like this blue checkered with a blue case, red and black buffalo check with a black case, black tartan with a black case, or a gray, blue, and red combination with a gray case. Depending on which one you choose, you can grab a blanket for as little as $19.

With one of our favorite picnic blanket options on sale up to 61% off and warm weather likely just a week or so away, it’s the perfect time to pick it up. All you have to do is find a place to picnic.

At the time of publishing, the price was $19.

