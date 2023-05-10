Teachers Deserve More Than a Week—These 5 Marked-Down Mugs Make A+ End-of-Year Gifts

Teachers deserve to be celebrated, which is why the whole first week of May is Teacher Appreciation Week. Even though it's coming to an end, that doesn't mean it's too late to grab them a gift, especially before the school year wraps up. And there’s no better choice than a mug.

Whether for morning coffee, tea, or even to be used as a makeshift bowl, we know a good mug will come in handy for most educators. That’s why we went ahead and gathered some cute mugs fit for your favorite teachers out there, and they’re all on sale with deals nearly 40% off, from top brands like Anthropologie, Le Creuset, Urban Outfitters, and more. Shop five of the best deals below.

5 of the Best Mug Deals

Anthropologie Irene Mug, $10 (originally $16) at anthropologie.com

Le Creuset 4-Piece Heritage Mug Set, $64 (originally $80) at lecreuset.com

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Insulated Coffee Mug, $20 (originally $28) at nordstromrack.com

Urban Outfitters Lila Coffee Mug, $10 (originally $14) at urbanoutfitters.com

Fellow Carter Move Insulated Mug, $23 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Anthropologie Irene Mug

Anthropologie

To buy: $10 (originally $16) at anthropologie.com

Score this cute mug from Anthropologie for nearly 40% off right now in every color. It’s made from stoneware, so they’ll be able to pop it in the dishwasher or microwave with ease. It’s nice and big too at nearly 14-ounces. It comes in peach, terra cotta, and citron, all with a pretty white floral pattern.

Le Creuset 4-Piece Heritage Mug Set

Le Creuset

To buy: $64 (originally $80) at lecreuset.com

If you have a few teachers you want to grab a gift for, this set is the perfect choice. You’ll get four mugs on sale, all in a matching color, whether you pick shades like nectar yellow, cerise red, or a deep teal. The Heritage Mugs have a rounded shape, some with a distinct color ombre. You can also grab the brand's classic straight-edged mugs in a four piece set on sale too. All are made with stoneware, and they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe, which is key for teachers that like to enjoy hot drinks throughout the day.

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Insulated Coffee Mug

Nordstrom

To buy: $20 (originally $28) at nordstromrack.com

Having a reusable mug option is the perfect way to go if you know your teacher is always on-the-go (which they likely are), and what better than a Hydro Flask mug. This on-sale option comes in a deeper pink or purple, and with a 12-ounce size it’ll fit any standard cup of coffee or tea. It has the same design as a classic mug with a handle, but they’ll get the perks of having a lid and a double-wall of insulation to keep drinks hot for up to 6 hours.

Urban Outfitters Lila Coffee Mug

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $10 (originally $14) at urbanoutfitters.com

This Lila mug from Urban Outfitters is another great pick for any teacher. It has a simple design that features a nice sturdy handle. You can grab it in white with a lilac handle, green with a white handle, or score it in a fun orange, pink, green, and white patterned mug, all on sale. They’re also easy to clean and pop right in the microwave.

Fellow Carter Move Insulated Mug

Amazon

To buy: $23 (originally $30) at amazon.com

For teachers that tend to take their drink from home to work, the Fellow Carter Move mug is well worth grabbing while it’s discounted. The brand is big on maximizing the coffee drinking experience, so it has a splash proof design with a 360-degree sip lid, that way you can take a drink from any side of the mug. The interior also has a ceramic coating to help preserve the flavor of their coffee.

