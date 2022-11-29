Olive Garden's Matching Pajamas Will Bring Your Family Together Over Your Love of Breadsticks

The pajama sets are the brand's first-ever merchandise drop.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022
Olive Garden merch
Photo:

Courtesy of Olive Garden

For years, Olive Garden's slogan was "When you're here, you're family." The chain axed the motto in 2012 — and for good reason. When you go to a chain Italian restaurant, you want to be treated like a restaurant guest, not like a son-in-law whose mother-in-law is always wary of his wine consumption. (That's only loosely based on a true story.)

But now, a decade later, Olive Garden has finally come up with a better way to bring families together — and it's even more awkward than having your server treat you like her uncle. For the first time ever, the chain is unleashing matching holiday pajama sets — so everyone can gather around the Christmas tree while showing off their love of breadsticks.

Olive Garden merch

Courtesy of Olive Garden

The onesie pajamas — which will be available at olivegarden.com starting on December 6 at 10 a.m. ET — are described by Olive Garden as both cozy and hooded, and are covered in a print showing of "the brand's most iconic offerings" which includes everything from pasta to after-dinner mints, and, of course, plenty of soup, salad and breadsticks.

They'll be sold in "a wide range of sizes for the whole family" — with adult PJs going for $35 while the kids sizes will be sold for $25 (plus shipping). But Olive Garden also implies they won't be around for long. The site emphasizes, "Quantities are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. Available only while supplies last."

Finally, needles to say, it's not a true family moment until it's been documented for social media, so Olive Garden has you covered there, too. The chain says keep your eye out for "several new Olive Garden holiday Instagram filters" which will be available from from December 6 to December 31 to give your PJ photos a pasta frame. To put a modern twist on an old Olive Garden motto: "When you’re untagging yourself from your mother-in-law's photos, you're family."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
McDonald's McGold Card
McDonald's Is Giving Away Four 'McGold Cards' That Grant You Free Food for Life
Best Dinnerwear Sets
The 9 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2022
Graza Olive Oil
If You Want Your New Food or Drink Brand to Break Through the Noise, Vibes and Alliances Mean Everything
Chicken Souvlaki
7 Essential Greek Dishes Everyone Needs to Try
Olive Garden pastas, salad and breadsticks
Olive Garden Is Bringing the Never Ending Pasta Bowl Back for First Time Since 2019
The Carter’s x Pizza Hut limited-edition collection will include three bodysuits – Slice Slice Baby, Special Delivery and Fresh Out The Oven
Pizza Hut and Carter's Have Teamed Up on Onesies for Your Baby
Miller Lite Christmas Tree Keg Stand
Serve Beer from Your Christmas Tree with Miller Lite's New 'Keg Stand'
The 11 Best Pasta Bowls of 2022
The 11 Best Pasta Bowls of 2022
Kitchen Shelves
Here's How to Keep Your Open Shelves in the Kitchen Neat and Tidy, According to Amazon's Design Experts
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
Best Serveware for Holiday Dinner Parties of 2022
The Best Serveware for Holiday Dinner Parties for 2022
Dave Thomas, Wendy's founder
The Fettuccine Alfredo at the Wendy's Superbar Turned Me into a Chef
Best Food Advent Calendars for 2022
The 25 Best Food Advent Calendars to Buy in 2022
Best Outdoor Dinnerware Sets
The 15 Best Outdoor Dinnerware Sets of 2022
Spitzbuben Holiday Cookie Recipe
31 Recipes to Make in December
best table runners tout
The 15 Best Table Runners of 2022