Olive Garden's Matching Pajamas Will Bring Your Family Together Over Your Love of Breadsticks

For years, Olive Garden's slogan was "When you're here, you're family." The chain axed the motto in 2012 — and for good reason. When you go to a chain Italian restaurant, you want to be treated like a restaurant guest, not like a son-in-law whose mother-in-law is always wary of his wine consumption. (That's only loosely based on a true story.)

But now, a decade later, Olive Garden has finally come up with a better way to bring families together — and it's even more awkward than having your server treat you like her uncle. For the first time ever, the chain is unleashing matching holiday pajama sets — so everyone can gather around the Christmas tree while showing off their love of breadsticks.

Courtesy of Olive Garden

The onesie pajamas — which will be available at olivegarden.com starting on December 6 at 10 a.m. ET — are described by Olive Garden as both cozy and hooded, and are covered in a print showing of "the brand's most iconic offerings" which includes everything from pasta to after-dinner mints, and, of course, plenty of soup, salad and breadsticks.

They'll be sold in "a wide range of sizes for the whole family" — with adult PJs going for $35 while the kids sizes will be sold for $25 (plus shipping). But Olive Garden also implies they won't be around for long. The site emphasizes, "Quantities are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. Available only while supplies last."

Finally, needles to say, it's not a true family moment until it's been documented for social media, so Olive Garden has you covered there, too. The chain says keep your eye out for "several new Olive Garden holiday Instagram filters" which will be available from from December 6 to December 31 to give your PJ photos a pasta frame. To put a modern twist on an old Olive Garden motto: "When you’re untagging yourself from your mother-in-law's photos, you're family."