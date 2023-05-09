Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Are Back

This time, even Lisa Loeb wants them to "stay."

By Stacey Leasca
Published on May 9, 2023
OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish crackers
Photo:

Courtesy of Goldfish

Goldfish is bringing back one of its most beloved flavors ever, along with a 1990s musical icon to help spread the word. 

In 2022, Goldfish dropped the limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish. And holy moly, did fans go wild for it. After the flavor was taken off shelves, fans made their love of the flavor known via thousands of social media posts and even a Change.org petition begging the brand to bring it back. And, Goldfish agreed to resurrect the flavor once more, but this time, with a new jingle created by none other than Lisa Loeb, who also happens to be a mega-fan herself.

"I am a big Goldfish fan," Loeb told Food & Wine via email. "There is just something so special about this limited edition offering and I’m so excited that Goldfish decided to bring it back again this year."

Goldfish tapped Loeb to remix her '90s anthem “Stay (I Missed You)” to include all of the hilarious Instagram messages, tweets, and Facebook comments from people asking for the Old Bay flavor to return. 

"I’ve always loved playing around with lyrics to classic, familiar songs, especially when it’s such a clever twist," Loeb shared. "'Stay (I Missed You)' is a song that is very precious to me. My fans and I take it so seriously. It is also iconic enough that it can handle some lighthearted humor, which is really what we are doing with 'Stay (We Missed You Old Bay Goldfish)' for the return of Goldfish fans’ most loved limited edition flavor."

Sadly, like last time, the Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish crackers will only be back for a limited time. Fans can snag a bag (or 10) throughout the month of May in retailers nationwide for about $3.69 while supplies last. Can’t find any bags? You can also purchase a two-pack on mccormick.com/goldfish.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Taco Bell location
Taco Bell's Spiciest Menu Item From the '90s is Making a Comeback
Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish
Old Bay and Goldfish Finally Teamed Up So You Don't Have to Season the Crackers Yourself
Best Ice Cream Delivery
The 12 Best Ice Cream Delivery Services to Order Online
Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City
The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Mexico City, According to Our Readers
The Most OREO OREO
Oreo Is Launching a Limited-Edition Cookie That Comes Stuffed With Other Oreos
Best International Cities for Food Halls and Markets
The 10 Best International Cities for Food Halls and Markets
Jess Pryles
Meet the Women at the Forefront of Texas Barbecue
Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 3.11.25 PM
Old Bay Just Released a Limited-Edition Hot Sauce
High-end BBQ at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay
How a Trip Across the World Got Me Out of My Cooking Rut
Champagne
I Drank Champagne in Zero Gravity – and Being a Trailblazer Isn't as Easy as It Sounds
Gifts for Baker
The 23 Best Gifts for Bakers, From Beginner to Pro
Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture
The Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture, According to Designers
Canned foods
Here's the Difference Between Hawai'i's Local Food and Hawaiian Food, Plus How Spam Fits Into All of It
Saltwater taffy
How Do You Tell Your Family That You Don't Like Their Food?
Wine Guide: Tuscan Coast
How to Drink and Eat Your Way Through Tuscany In Just Three Days
Rick and Morty McDonalds Szechuan sauce
McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Is Finally Back