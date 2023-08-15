A California Wine Company Had to Destroy 2,000 Bottles of Wine After Illegally Aging Them at the Bottom of the Ocean

Officials call the wine "not fit for human consumption."

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023
Wine bottles
Photo:

Necati Bahadir Bermek / Getty Images

On its website, California wine company Ocean Fathoms praises the waters of the Santa Barbara channel as “the perfect environment” for aging its wines. “[T]he set of special characteristics of the Channel Islands’ environment gives Ocean Fathoms a superior product,” the company claims, before praising the abundant underwater flora and fauna that attach itself to each bottle. 

In 2017, Ocean Fathoms started to submerge specially designed crates of its wine in the channel, and when the bottles were retrieved 12 months later, they were sold for up to $500 each. The problem — and this is a significant one — was that the company’s owners never received the proper permits from the California Coastal Commission or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which turned that “perfect environment” into an illegal one. 

On top of that, the company sold the wine without a business license, without an ABC alcohol sales permit, and it was collecting taxes from each purchase without paying the required taxes to the state. According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch, the wines would be considered “adulterated and not fit for human consumption,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

As a result, the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages Control seized roughly 2,000 bottles of wine from Ocean Fathom and destroyed them at a wastewater treatment plant in Santa Barbara. The glass bottles — the ones adorned with all of that flora and fauna — were taken to a recycling center.

According to a statement from the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, the destruction of the wine was part of a plea agreement accepted by Ocean Fathom’s founders,  Emanuele Azzaretto and Todd Hahn. The two men also plead guilty to three misdemeanors for illegally discharging material into U.S. waters, selling alcohol without a license, and aiding and abetting investor fraud. (Azzaretto and Hahn have also been required to pay $50,000 in restitution to that investor.) 

“This case involved individuals who operated with complete disregard for our consumer and environmental laws,” District Attorney Savrnoch said in a statement. “The California Coastal Commission referred the case to our Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit, and because of the broad scope of violations, we investigated with the help of five state and local agencies. The case highlights the importance of our office’s relationship with outside agencies, and it demonstrates our commitment to holding companies and individuals accountable for violating all types of consumer and environmental laws.” 

In an interview with the Santa Barbara Independent, Hahn was still hopeful that Ocean Fathoms could eventually return — and get back to aging its wines in the ocean (with the proper permits this time). “The demand has never been higher,” he told the outlet. “The environment is perfect, and it’s a nice day trip [to Santa Barbara].” 

Supposedly it’s the perfect environment for this kind of thing. At least, that’s what we read somewhere. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bien Nacido
The 17 Most Important California Vineyards All Wine Lovers Need to Know
shipping box with wine bottles
How to Ship Alcohol
42 of Our Favorite Under-the-Radar California Reds
whiskey-bourbon-scotch-differences-FT-BLOG-0417.jpg
The 25 Most Important Bourbons Ever Made
Christmas snack of duck liver pate with truffles. Mixed salad leaves and orange slices
Judge Rules Californians Can Buy Foie Gras Again Under Strict Circumstances
Restaurant HR Policies
How the John Besh Allegations Are Prompting Restaurants to Reevaluate Their Own Policies
40 Most Influential Wines
40 Wines That Changed the Way We Drink
How to Support Wineries During Coronavirus
How to Support Your Favorite Wineries During the Pandemic
images-sys-200612_superTuscans.jpg
Are Super-Tuscans Still Super?
After #MeToo, This Group Has Nearly Erased Sexual Harassment in Farm Fields
After #MeToo, This Group Has Nearly Erased Sexual Harassment in Farm Fields
Food & Wine's Best and Worst Food Trends of All Time
A Few Times F&W Accurately Predicted the Future of Food and a Whole Bunch of Times We Got It Hilariously Wrong
Glass Fire Burns Through Napa Valley As Hot And Dry Conditions Return To Northern California
Wildfires Destroy Homes and Iconic Wineries in Northern California Wine Country
FW Pro | The Good Eggs
Good Eggs: The People Helping Restaurants the Most During COVID-19
FW Pro | Restaurant Industry Crisis Financial Impact Coronavirus
The American Restaurant Industry Is On Life Support
2016 Etude Pinot Noir Grace Benoist Ranch Carneros
The 30 Pinot Noirs to Drink If You Want to Be a Real Expert
The Brewing Projekt
19 Craft Breweries Worth Going Out of Your Way For