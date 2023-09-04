130,000+ Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Best Mop Ever,' and It's Only $35 Right Now

Go ahead and wring hands-free.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on September 4, 2023

Keeping your kitchen floors clean is a never-ending task. Crumbs, cereal, and other debris get swept away with a broom, but spills and dirt remain waiting for you to clean them up. Mopping the floors is the obvious answer. A good mop with a bucket will do it, but there’s a better way to get this job done.

Enter O-Cedar’s EasyWring Spin Mop. There’s no bending down over the bucket to wring the mop by hand, as this one wrings the mop out for you. This O-Cedar mop is a favorite of shoppers who say that this is the “best mop ever.” The best part: It’s on sale right now for just $35 at Amazon.

O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop

Amazon O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System

Amazon

While it has similarities to a string-style mop, the O-Cedar mop uses microfiber instead of cotton strands. It has a triangular-shaped mop head that rotates and reaches into corners, and a unique bucket. The bucket has two sections: one that has water to dip the mop in and the other to put the mop in to wring it out. When ready to use the wringer function, simply put the mop in and step on the foot pedal. Your hands never touch dirty water, and the mop doesn’t leave excess water on the floor, so your floors dry quickly.

Plus, the handle is telescopic, allowing you to extend it up to as much as 51 inches, according to the brand. The mop head is removable and is machine-washable. According to the brand, each head lasts for about three months, and can be easily replaced with refills.

This O-Cedar spin mop is a bestseller and has over 130,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, with shoppers raving about its performance and ease of use. “This ingenious floor cleaning system has completely revolutionized the way I clean my home, making the chore of mopping floors an absolute breeze,” wrote one customer.

Another shopper writes, “This mop is an essential item now in my cleaning regimen.” They report there’s “no more bending down to squeeze out water from a mop,” and they can “clean the floors in their house in a fraction of the time they did before.”

Take a load off your back and workload. Make mopping easier and pick up the O-Cedar’s EasyWring Spin Mop while it’s only $35 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $35.

