Alex Stupak spends most of his time hoofing around New York City’s East Village. Here, the chef reveals what keeps him there.
You can’t toss Hario V60 in New York City without hitting a new wave coffee shop operating on the bleeding edge of sourcing and brewing innovation. Stupak led us to Box Kite Coffee, which buys seasonal beans from roasters around the country, and showcases them in every conceivable configuration, from lattes and cortados to thoughtful coffee “cocktails”—the Unicorn combines cold brew concentrate with barrel-aged maple syrup, cocoa and smoked salt. Pro tip: Box Kite transforms into a six-seat tasting menu restaurant after dark. Box Kite Coffee: 115 St Marks Pl, New York; 212-574-8201; boxkitenyc.com
