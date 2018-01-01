Sesame seeds have a rich, nutty flavor and are used in a variety of cuisines—sprinkled atop hamburger buns and sushi rolls, pureed into tahini and baked into cookies. We like to add toasted seeds to Asian-inspired guacamole, sprinkle black sesame on shortbread cookies or turned into tangy vinaigrette. One of our favorite recipe showcasing sesame seeds is Molly Yeh’s halvah-stuffed challah. Halvah is a soft candy made with crushed sesame seeds and honey, and here it gets stuffed into homemade challah along with tahini (a spread made from sesame seeds), honey, vanilla and cinnamon. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, F&W’s guide to sesame seeds has a recipe for every occasion.