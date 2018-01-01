Chia seeds are a rich source of vitamins, iron and calcium, probably the reason why they’re appearing in smoothie bowls all over the place. In addition to being super healthy, chia seeds add interesting flavor and texture to puddings, granola and pastries. One of our favorite recipes showcasing chia seeds is this fruity take on pancakes. Creamy mascarpone, chia seeds and lemon zest are folded into the batter, and the pancakes get topped with sliced plums and maple syrup—this recipe will definitely be your new go-to brunch dish. The next time you want to add a healthy twist to your favorite cake or scones, check out F&W’s guide to chia seeds.