Seeds are an incredibly important of our diets—they’re the main source of human calories and protein, and also provide cooking oils, beverages and spices. Seeds include grains, legumes and certain types of nuts, and vary widely in size and shape. We especially like to use pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and sunflower seeds when we’re cooking because they’re super versatile and are an easy way to add nutrients and protein. Seeds can be turned into creamy vinaigrettes, crunchy brittle and homemade granola bars. Whether you prefer flax seeds or cumin seeds, F&W’s guide has a recipe for every occasion.