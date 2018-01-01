Walnuts are packed with nutrients, and thanks to a relatively mild flavor, can be used in a variety of dishes. They’re a great substitute for pine nuts in pesto, can be turned into a savory salad dressing, and add great flavor and texture to cookies and brownies. One of our favorite ways to eat walnuts for dessert is in a fruity pastry, like this apple-and-pear galette. It’s much simpler to make than a pie, and the walnuts are mixed with brown sugar and butter to make a crispy streusel topping. Whether you’re looking for a unique side dish or want to step up your baking game, F&W’s guide to walnuts has all the recipes you need.