Pine nuts don’t always mean pesto. These nuts make a tasty addition to meat, fish, salads and veggies, and are also great in baked goods. Pine nuts are present in many classic Italian recipes, and inspired this ricotta cheesecake-tart hybrid. Toasted pine nuts are baked into the tart shell, and the filling is made of thick ricotta and cream cheese. Garnish with seasonal berries for a perfect dessert any time of year. For pine nut pasta that’s not pesto, we love this cheesy gnocchi gratin. A cream sauce made with pancetta, garlic and Gorgonzola gets poured over potato gnocchi and topped with breadcrumbs and pine nuts—a dinner-worthy pasta dish that your whole family will love. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to pine nuts.