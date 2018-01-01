When we hear “pecans,” the first thing that comes to mind is a classic, sticky-sweet pecan pie. There are tons of variations of this southern classic, adding decadent ingredients like chocolate, bourbon or candied ginger, but we always go straight for a classic. But pecans are great for dishes besides dessert—you can mix them with roasted vegetables, add them to a sweet potato gratin or put some crunch in a green salad. One of our favorite recipes featuring pecans is a supereasy chocolaty shortbread that’s packed with pecan flavor. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, F&W’s guide has all the recipes you need.