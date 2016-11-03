Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts are mainly grown in Hawaii and Australia, and due to low crop yields, they’re quite expensive. Macadamias are fattier than other nuts, making them a delicious addition to cookies and pastries, but these nuts are also rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Crushed macadamias make a great addition to apple crisp, toasted nuts add crunch to green salads, and chopped macadamia nuts add buttery flavor to white chocolate cookies. Here, our best recipes. 

White Chocolate Chunk Macadamia Cookies

These thick bakery-style white chocolate chunk and macadamia nut cookies are golden and crispy on the outside and super soft and buttery on the inside.

Apple Crisp with Sweet Ginger and Macadamia Nuts

To make chopping macadamia nuts easy, Greg Patent suggests, put them in a resealable plastic bag and breaking them up with a rolling pin.

Roast Pineapple Splits with Macadamia Brittle

This creative recipe features a variety of flavors that will surely have you re-assess your dessert preferences.

Zucchini Ribbons and Peaches with Macadamia Cream

This creative recipe features a variety of flavors that will surely have you re-assess your dessert preferences.

White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Cookies with Dried Cherries

These buttery cookies are full of creamy white chocolate chips, tart cherries and luscious macadamia nuts.

Roasted Banana-and-Macadamia Pudding Cake

"With the English influence here in Kenya, there's a huge amount of pudding," explains Hubert Des Marais of this equatorial spin on the classic British dessert. To keep as many ingredients of African origin as possible, he suggests spiking the honey cream with Amarula Cream, an intensely sweet South African liqueur made from the marula fruit--said to be a favorite snack of grazing elephants.

Orange Cupcakes with Macadamia Nut Crackle

To make more than 24 cupcakes, prepare the batter in two separate batches.

White Chocolate-Macadamia Nut Butter Cookies

Crunchy macadamia nuts and silky white chocolate nestled in a soft butter cookie make a decadent treat.

Chocolate-Macadamia Tart

The maple syrup in this tart lightens the chocolate flavor and creates an ethereal custard to hold buttery macadamias.

