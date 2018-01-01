Hazelnuts are often paired with chocolate, but these nuts can also be used to make milk and flour. Toasted hazelnuts make a crunchy addition to almost any dish, whether they’re sprinkled on a salad or tossed with roasted veggies. We love hazelnuts because they work well in sweet and savory dishes—added to earthy pasta dishes, blended into vinaigrette or baked into biscotti. If you like Nutella, try Grace Parisi’s chocolate-hazelnut cheesecakes. With just a handful of ingredients, she bakes these two-bite treats by making a hazelnut-cookie crust for the creamy Nutella filling. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, F&W’s guide to hazelnuts has all the recipes you need.