Best known for their cameo in the classic Christmas song, chestnuts are delicious when roasted over an open fire. But they’re also highly versatile, and can be made into flour, candied, deep-fried or pureed. They’re quite starchy when cooked, with a slightly sweet flavor—perfect for both sugary and savory dishes. We like adding chestnuts to holiday stuffing, blending them into velvety sauces, and folding them into decadent chocolate mousse. One of our favorite ways to prepare chestnuts is in creamy soups—their rich, earthy flavor perfectly complements porcini mushrooms and leeks. Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to chestnuts.