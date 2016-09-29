Chestnut Recipes

Best known for their cameo in the classic Christmas song, chestnuts are delicious when roasted over an open fire. But they can also be turned into flour, candied, deep-fried or pureed. Chestnuts are quite starchy when cooked, with a slightly sweet flavor—perfect for both sweet and savory dishes. Here, all of our best recipes featuring chestnuts.

Chestnut and Artichoke Roast

Upgrade basic roasted veggies by adding creamy chestnuts to the mix. 

Wine-Braised Pork with Chestnuts and Sweet Potatoes

Legendary chef Jacques Pepin sears pork shoulder to make a terrific crust, then braises it slowly with stock, wine, chestnuts and sweet potatoes until it's meltingly tender.

Chestnut Stuffing with Fennel

When Suzanne Goin was a child, making stuffing for the holidays was one of her first forays into cooking. "My mom always used store-bought crumbs, and it became my job to doctor them up," says Goin. "I'd just raid the spice cabinet and the first batches were a little crazy. But I figured out what I liked best." This chestnut-laced stuffing with pancetta and fennel is adapted from Sunday Suppers at Lucques. The crispy olive oil-soaked bread cubes on top are especially delectable.

Baked Acorn Squash with Chestnuts, Apples and Leeks

Halved acorn squash make perfect single-serving bowls. These make a great vegetarian main course for any winter holiday, but they're also a festive accompaniment to turkey, ham or roast goose.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Salsify, Chestnuts and Ham

Michel Nischan transforms a traditional Italian dish with local produce and country ham. "This satisfies people's yearning for pasta, but with a more American approach," he says.

Roasted Squash with Chestnuts and Pomegranate

A drizzle of tangy pomegranate molasses makes this oven-roasted squash, an archetypal fall recipe, more exotic.

Sautéed Chicken with Celery-Root Puree and Chestnuts

Mourad Lahlou poaches fresh chestnuts sous vide to accompany chicken breasts and buttery celery-root puree. F&W's adaptation calls for store-bought chestnuts that are already peeled and cooked.

Porcini-and-Chestnut Soup

Chef Michael Tusk uses porcini in two forms in this velvety soup. He blends dried ones with chestnuts for a deep layer of earthy flavor, and adds sauteed ones at the end as a topping.

Orecchiette Bolognese with Chestnuts

Store-bought dried orecchiette gets tossed with a bolognese sauce made with just ham and ground chuck. Finishing the dish with chestnuts adds a delicious and unexpected touch.

Caramelized Onions with Chestnuts and Prunes

The caramelized onions, prunes and chestnuts can be refrigerated overnight, so this is a perfect make-ahead side dish for the holiday season. Garnish with parsley just before serving.

Fig-and-Raspberry Tart with Chestnut Honey

A Tuscan classic, chestnut honey or miele di castagno has an unusually potent, savory flavor that gives this fall fruit tart a spicy kick. The bay leaves and rosemary sprigs on top perfume the tart beautifully (they are not meant to be eaten). A man of few superstitions, Peter Pastan always uses 11 bay leaves and 13 rosemary sprigs because odd numbers are lucky.

Apple Crumble Cakes with Chestnuts

This recipe is based on an American-style streusel-topped coffee cake. Han Feng gives this homey dessert a Chinese twist by adding roasted chestnuts. She bakes the cakes in oversize teacups, but ramekins are perfect substitutes.

