Cashews are native to Brazil, but are widely used in Indian, Thai and Chinese cuisine. We love to use them in granola, stir fry and chocolaty desserts, as well as add them to Asian-inspired meals. Cashews are quite versatile and can be used to make a vegan crema for enchiladas, a lemony cake frosting and a chai-spiced whipped cream. Try sautéing cashews with okra, bok choy or green beans for a protein-boosting side dish, or bulk up take-out style chicken chow mein or Kung pao shrimp. Whether you’re craving dinner or dessert, F&W’s guide to cashews has these recipes and more.