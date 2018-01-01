Raw almonds make a tasty snack, but are even more delicious when turned into sauces and vinaigrettes, French toast, stir fry and shortbread. Try something different by adding chopped almonds to lamb meatballs—the nuts, along with mint and cumin, bring a Middle Eastern flavor to an otherwise standard dish. To preserve authenticity, serve these meatballs over couscous or rice (though we think they’re pretty good in a sandwich). Almonds also make a great addition to sweet brunch items and desserts. One of our favorite treats is Andrew Zimmern’s almond and orange cake, which he tops with poached plum compote and whipped cream. The cake itself has just a handful of ingredients, and perfectly demonstrates how well almonds pair with citrus. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to almonds.