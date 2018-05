Nuts can turn a lackluster dish into something truly excellent. They add crunchy texture to plain, limp salads, fatty richness to blended dips and sauces and a blank canvas for flavor in everything from spiced holiday snacks to simple desserts. Plus they’re loaded with heart-healthy fats, protein, vitamins and minerals. F&W’s guide includes dozens of ways to fit nuts into your diet with recipes for every course, occasion and season.