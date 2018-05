Nuts and seeds are a smart, nutrient-dense option when you need fuel with great flavor. You can sprinkle them over yogurt or oatmeal in the morning to add crunch and they both make delicious alternatives to peanut butter (actually a legume) when blended up. Or upgrade a bowl of soup or a salad for dinner with a small handful. Food & Wine gives you the best recipes that feature seeds and nuts in brittles, salads, desserts and more.