Shoppers Call This Nutribullet Blender a ‘6-Star Product,’ and You Can Grab It for Less Than $100 Right Now

Personal up-right blenders have long been a most-wished-for kitchen appliance thanks to their ingenious design. They’re compact with a tall slender body, plus they help whiz up small volumes, which is something your standard blender likely struggles with.

At the top of the pyramid of personal blenders is Nutribullet. And, right now you can score the updated, powerful version of Food & Wine’s favorite model, the Nutribullet Pro, for less than $100 with a special New Year code. Heads up — it’s only valid until January 20, so it’s best to act fast.

Nutribullet

To buy: Nutribullet Pro 900, $99 with code NEWYEARPRO (originally $120) at nutribullet.com



Made to have even more blending power than the original, this model’s got everything you need in a blender with none of the bulk. Not only is the 900-watt motor base a step-up from the classic 600-watt model, but it also comes with a sleek design and a lid fitted with a special blade that allows you to pulverize anything from ice to seeds easily.

The base is 7-inches in diameter and it stands just over a foot tall, which means you can tuck it away under your countertops, even if you’re tight on space. It comes with two 32-ounce blender cups so you can blend anything from morning smoothies, to dressings, sauces, soups, mixed drinks, or even thicker dips and spreads without needing more room. It’s also easy to clean, since the blades rinse with a quick rub with soapy water, and the cups can go right in the top rack of the dishwasher.

But most of all, its design is beautiful. The Nutribullet Pro comes in nine different matte colors, from a soft sunny yellow, to a cool deep green, and a bright matte white. There are even metallic colors to choose from, including a sleek silver, a shiny apple red, and a soft rose gold.

It garnered nearly 6,000 five-star reviews on the Nutribullet site, with one shopper writing, “Favorite kitchen appliance by far. I use this every single day, sometimes even two or three times a day.” They called it a “six-star product,” adding that it mixes up smoothies in seconds, that it’s easy to clean, and that the lids make it easy to meal-prep smoothies.

Another reviewer added to the praise, writing, “It’s so easy to clean. I drink right out of the blender cup with a straw. Looks nice on [the] countertop in [the] kitchen [without] taking up too much room.”

You don’t want to miss this deal. Act fast and snap up the Nutribullet Pro now while it’s less than $100. It’s a countertop luxury worth adding to your kitchen.