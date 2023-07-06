This Bestselling Ice Cream Maker Is a Summer 'Must-Have'—and It's Only $50 at Amazon Right Now

No elbow grease needed.

Published on July 6, 2023

Mouthwatering, creamy, refreshing, cold, and tasty are all words that bring ice cream to the front of my mind. When I was growing up, it was a special treat for my parents to take us kids out for ice cream or frozen yogurt. We got to choose what flavor we wanted (mine was always a swirled mixture of chocolate and vanilla), and the race was on to see who could eat it first before it started to melt and drip down the sides of the cone.

An old-fashioned soft-serve ice cream maker brings these types of moments to your home without the need to head out to an ice cream shop. And right before Prime Day, this Nostalgia electric ice cream maker is on sale for just $50 at Amazon.

Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker

Amazon Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

The vintage look of this electric ice cream maker is both charming and whimsical. In the shape of a wooden bucket, the outside sports wooden slats with two metal hoops and a handle for easy carrying that provides an authentic old-time, nostalgic look. The inside has a removable aluminum canister where the delicious concoction is created. Tip: Chill the canister in the freezer first for a quicker turnaround when making it.

A frozen dessert can be ready in 20 minutes. Simply choose what you want to make — ice cream, gelato, sherbet, or frozen yogurt — select and add a flavor mixture into the canister, layer in the salt and ice in the bucket, and let this ice cream maker do its job. No mixing by hand or using elbow grease is needed, as the electric motor does it for you. The brand offers a premium starter kit or flavor mixes or you can go ahead and use a homemade ice cream recipe of your own.

This ice cream maker has earned over 5,300 five-star ratings, with shoppers adoring the nostalgic look and how well and fast this machine makes ice cream. One shopper wrote, “It’s a must have for the family,” and that it is good for “summer get-togethers.” While another one writes, “looks wonderful and makes great ice cream quickly,” adding that it took “30 minutes.” 

This ice cream maker has provided fun for the family for this third reviewer, who says, “The kids love getting to mix in their own toppings.” They love the machine and have made several flavors including, “vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, and peach.”

Those cravings for homemade ice cream are just mere minutes away with an electric ice cream maker. Grab one while it’s on sale for $50 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $50.

