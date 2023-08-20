If You Like Corn on the Cob, You Need This $7 Tool at Amazon

Say goodbye to the butter knife and buttery messes.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on August 20, 2023

Corn on the cob
Summer is the time for grilled corn on the cob. And the only ingredient more important than the corn itself has to be butter. And we just found the best way to slather it on. 

There’s no need to grab a knife from the drawer anymore. The Norpro butter spreader is the ultimate corn on the cob essential, and it’s only $7 at Amazon.

Norpro Butter Spreader

Amazon Norpro Butter Spreader

Amazon

This butter spreader fits comfortably in your hand, measuring 3- by 2- by 2-inches, and can hold a standard-size stick of butter. It even has a cap to protect the butter when not in use. While it’s not the prettiest-looking gadget, the butter spreader is designed to do its job and do it well. The curved edge is the ideal shape to butter an ear of corn, and the butter goes on smoothly, distributing an even layer of melted butter (thanks to the heat from the corn) onto every kernel.

And it’s not just a unitasker, you can easily use it to slather butter on pancakes or toast, and you can even use it to grease a pan before baking. Best of all, this little gadget is even dishwasher-safe, so you can clean it easily. 

It has earned over 1,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for how well it works. One shopper got this butter spreader specifically to use for corn on the cob and wrote, “No messy fingers, no more butter sliding off of a knife, it just works.” “There’s no better way to get corn buttered,” writes a second customer, adding the spreader is “easy to use and clean.”

“No more having the butter slip off the corn when applying it with a knife,” or “buttering a slice of bread and wrapping it around the corn and spinning it,” another shopper adds. They like that the butter spreader protects the butter with a plunger on one end and a cover on the other to keep it fresh and ready to use the next time around.

Say goodbye to buttery messes. Snag the Norpro butter spreader for just $7 at Amazon right now to make corn on the cob even easier. 

At the time of publishing the price was $7.

