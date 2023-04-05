I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking for Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 20 Worth Getting from Nordstrom's Spring Sale

There are few things that give me more joy than finding a great deal. It makes sense then, that it’s my job as a shopping editor to scour the internet for deals on the best cookware, so you don’t have to.

Right now, Nordstrom is the place to look. The retailer is having its Spring Sale and marking down top-rated brands like Staub, Le Creuset, Zwilling, and more, so you can refresh your kitchen in time for the warmer months. I’ve taken the liberty of hand-selecting 20 must-have deals to shop right now, and the best part is, prices start at just $10.

Best Cookware Deals

Nordstrom has plenty of excellent cookware on sale right now, so you can revamp your kitchen in time for spring. Editor-favorites like Le Creuset, Staub, Our Place, and Zwilling are discounted heavily. There are classic Dutch ovens that are over $100 off, and then there’s this beauty from Staub that looks like an artichoke. Imagine serving up actual artichokes out of this thing; I don’t think anything could be more impressive. But if that isn’t your style, there’s a great set of nonstick cookware that’s over $150 off, and plenty more to check out.

Best Kitchen Tools and Knives Deals

Look: Maybe you just need a new spatula or a new knife. Maybe you’re not looking to splurge on a whole new set of blades (although, if you are, this seven-piece set from Zwilling is discounted $300 right now). There’s a $10 spatula from Gir, as well as an excellent nakiri blade from Miyabi that looks like it’s sharp enough to slice through anything. And last but not least, there is a wonderful four-piece set of steak knives you can grab for $110 off right now, so you can slice up those summer steaks in style.

Best Tabletop Deals

Nordstrom is almost a one-stop-shop for hosts of all types. There are glassware sets, table runners (from Parachute, no less), and even flatware on sale. But one thing I personally cannot take my eyes off of are these napkins. They are 75% off, and even as someone who uses napkins, um, sparingly, I can appreciate how stylish they are. They are even machine-washable, so when I inevitably ruin them, they can go straight in with my next load of laundry.

Best Appliance Deals

Last but certainly not least, we come to the appliance section of the store. Nordstrom is discounting my personal favorite coffee grinder by $100 (wish I’d known about this deal a year ago). There’s also a Coravin on sale for all of your wine lovers out there, and a blender from Zwilling that’s $100 off.