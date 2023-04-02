9 of the Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack—Up to 74% Off

Even though I more or less shop for a living, I’d be lying if I said the weekend wasn’t a time when I indulge in some retail therapy. It’s the perfect break to scour the internet for deals on items worth adding to my kitchen.

And Nordstrom Rack is the place to look. Right now, you can grab top brands like Cuisinart, Zwilling, Hydro Flask, and more, up to 74% off. We’ve rounded up nine of the best deals we think are worth grabbing, and the best part is, prices start at just $10.

The 9 Best Kitchen Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

To buy: $10 (originally $15) at nordstromrack.com



Add this waffle maker to your kitchen, and ditch the pancakes. For just $10, you can whip up a batch for breakfast in just seconds. And because it’s a miniature version, it can be stored away in the cabinet easily when you’re done using it.

Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Block Set

To buy: $350 (originally $720) at nordstromrack.com



Whoa, this knife set from top-brand Zwilling is nearly $400 off right now. It includes seven pieces: a paring knife, chef’s knife, prep knife, and bread knife, and all the tools you need to keep them sharp. Plus, the wooden block is sleek enough to fit on any countertop.

Cuisinart Classic Toaster Oven

To buy: $100 (originally $185) at nordstromrack.com



Cuisinart makes some of the best toaster ovens out there, and this one is 45% off right now. It’s perfect for toasting bread, roasting vegetables, and might even just replace your oven altogether. Best of all, it has a relatively small footprint (15.9- by 11.8- by 7.9-inches), making it suitable for any size space.

Greenpan Rio 2-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Set

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at nordstromrack.com



A quality set of frying pans is a must for any kitchen, and these ceramic nonstick skillets from Greenpan are just $20 each right now. You’ll get a set of two, an 8-inch and a 10-inch pan, both of which are dishwasher-safe. They can go into the oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and have stay-cool handles to prevent you from accidentally burning yourself.

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Water Bottle

To buy: $35 (originally $50) at nordstromrack.com



Staying hydrated is important, especially as the weather warms up. This is our favorite stainless steel water bottle for a reason: It can keep liquids cold (or hot) for up to 24 hours thanks to a double-wall vacuum-insulated design. Since this bottle can hold 40 ounces, you’ll be covered pretty much all day long.

Viking 2-Piece Nonstick Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set

To buy: $100 (originally $395) at nordstromrack.com



This two-piece set of nonstick pans is nearly $300 off right now. They have a 3-ply design, meaning three layers of metals have been cladded together to improve heat conductivity and performance. Included is a 8-inch and 10-inch pan, perfect for weeknight cooking.

Art and Cook Acadia Wood Marble Serve Board

To buy: $12 (originally $30) at nordstromrack.com



It’s warming up and time to begin hosting friends in the backyard. For your charcuterie and canapes, grab this wooden board for just $12. It has a beautiful grain, is just 15- by 11- by 1.4-inches, and is easy to wipe clean for another round of apps.

Joyjolt 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers

To buy: $47 (originally $105) at nordstromrack.com



For meal prep or just general food storage, grab this set of 24 food containers while they’re over 50% off. They have airtight lids to ensure nothing leaks or spills and will keep your food fresher for longer. Plus, they’re all dishwasher-safe and can even be used in the microwave.

Bentgo Leakproof Salad Container

To buy: $25 (originally $40) at nordstromrack.com



Last but not least, this leakproof salad container is so fun and will make your desk salads more enjoyable. The bottom section holds lettuce, and the top is divided into compartments to keep other salad add-ins like tomatoes, croutons, et cetera fresh before it's lunchtime. There’s even a cute little dressing container that fits right in the middle.

