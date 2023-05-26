Le Creuset, Staub, Greenpan, and More Top Brands Are Up to 65% Off During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

While your Memorial Day weekend will likely be filled with get togethers and grilling it’s also an ideal time to scope out the major sales happening all weekend. One sale you don’t want to miss out on is Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale happening now until June 5.

Nordstrom has a variety of kitchen items to stock up on and save from top brands like Staub, Le Creuset, Hydro Flask, and more. Look for cookware essentials like baking dishes and Dutch ovens, along with seasonally-appropriate finds including Hydro Flask soft cooler bags and cotton-linen blend napkins that are up to 65% off.

To help you sort through all the deals, we rounded up 11 of the best kitchen deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. But don’t wait, as on-sale items from the retailer tend to sell out quickly.

11 Memorial Day Deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:

Hydro Flask Day Escape 18-Liter Cooler Tote

To buy: $112 (originally $150) at nordstrom.com

For those who are planning to picnic, go camping, spend the day on the beach, or just enjoy some outdoor time this summer, you can rest assured that your food and drinks will stay cold with Hydro Flask’s cooler tote. The leak-proof, insulated bag offers 36 hours of cooling power and a watertight zipper, according to the brand. It can hold up to 24 cans (or less with ice), and is designed with a removable crossbody strap for carrying comfort. You can also find the tote in a larger 26-liter size which is also 25% off right now.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

To buy: $180 (originally $290) at nordstrom.com

If you don’t already have a Dutch oven in your kitchen, now is the time to invest in this versatile cookware essential. Le Creuset’s 2.75-quart Dutch oven is currently 37% off in eight available colorways including Cerise red, Marseille blue, sea salt, and more, so you can brighten up your kitchen collection. Its multi-functional design offers an easy way to steam, brown, and evenly distribute heat, and it’s compatible with every type of stovetop. Plus, the colorful aesthetic lets you take the prepared dish directly from the stove or oven to the table.

GreenPan Venice Pro 12-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Wok

To buy: $150 (originally $215) at nordstrom.com

This ceramic nonstick wok provides chemical-free cooking, and can withstand up to 600°F. It’s made with multi-layered stainless steel, and has a special coating to evenly distribute heat. Shoppers who bought the pan raved about the “quality” buy, with one person saying it offers “balanced heating and easy cleanup.” Since it’s a 12-inch wok, there’s plenty of room for stir-fry to go around as well.

Nordstrom Set of 4 Cotton and Linen Napkins

To buy: $18 (originally $39) at nordstrom.com

There are some occasions that call for cloth napkins like summer dinner parties or at-home date nights, so switch yours out for a crisp set with these Nordstrom cotton-linen blend napkins. The set includes four machine washable, 20-inch ivory or gray napkins in a textured material. One reviewer described them as “luxe” and “gorgeous,” adding that the set “really takes your table setting up several notches.”

GreenPan GP5 Infinite8 Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set

To buy: $600 (originally $860) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Memorial Day sale is also a great time to overhaul your current cookware set in place of something shiny, durable, and ultra efficient. This 14-piece set from GreenPan includes a saucepan, saute pan, two frying pans, a stock pot, pan protectors, and silicone utensils. It has a ceramic nonstick coating inside and out, and it’s compatible with all types of stovetops, including induction. The pots and pans also have stay-cool handles so you don’t burn yourself. Plus, all of the pans are dishwasher-safe for easy clean up, but a little soap and water will get anything off their nonstick coating as well.

Goop Set of 2 Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans

To buy: $72 (originally $120) at nordstrom.com

You can also do a smaller upgrade on your pans with this stylish, ceramic set of two from Goop. The pans, including a 10-inch and a 12-inch size, feature Thermolon Minerals ceramic coating that prevents damage and is chemical-free, even when overheated. They can withstand up to 600°, and one shopper said whatever they cook “never sticks” including eggs that “slide off the pan.”

These are just a few of the best picks. Shop even more Nordstrom kitchen deals below, and add them to your cart while they’re still in stock.

Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

To buy: From $270 (originally from $360) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Marble and Wood Serving Board

To buy: $18 (originally $39) at nordstrom.com

Ferm Living Hale Oven Mitt

To buy: $10 (originally $29) at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset The Heritage Set of Three Rectangular Baking Dishes

To buy: $135 (originally $195) at nordstrom.com

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Water Bottle with Straw Lid

To buy: $34 (originally $45) at nordstrom.com