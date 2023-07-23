I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale

Every year, Nordstrom throws its Anniversary Sale — one of the biggest events from the brand that all but ensures great deals. Though it ecompasses all of its retail sections, like shoes and beauty, you don't want to overlook the deals going on in the kitchen and tabletop section.

After perusing the sale section, a few deals caught my eye. From stunning home pieces, like this serving board to cookware from top brands like Le Creuset and GreenPan, there are a variety of options to pick from. The event kicked off on July 17, and is running all the way through August 6. You don't want to wait on anything that piques your interest though, since things tend to sell out. Shop 10 of the best deals below, with discounts up to 42% off.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

I personally love my Always Pan, especially since they revamped it up to the 2.0 version. It’s even more nonstick than before, plus I can use it in my oven. My latest go-to is shakshuka — an African dish with perfectly saucy eggs in a savory tomato sauce. But it’s so easy to use for a lot of my other weeknight favorites, like tofu, sauteed vegetables and more. It’s currently on sale in the spice shade, which is a nice warm, mid tone pink. It also comes with pretty gold accents, which makes this pan even more display-worthy than it already was.

Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

I’m not quite sure I’ve seen a more aesthetically pleasing kettle. Another thing I know for sure is that it’s likely designed with a variety of features and functions in mind, since it’s a Fellow product. The brand is all about taking coffee and tea seriously, and this kettle is no exception. You can precisely choose the temperature you want to heat the kettle to, and it’ll keep it that temperature for an hour. It’s sleek, with a white body and heating plate, complete with wooden accents. The brand also designed it to be compact, coming in at just 11.5- by- 7- by- 8-inches You don’t really find Fellow products on sale often, so this is one to grab.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Summer isn’t usually complete without a water bottle by your side. And let’s face it: With various heat waves striking across the country, we’re all sweating a bit more. Keeping hydrated is key during times like this, and if you personally love to drink ice-cold water, this Hydro Flask is a deal you don’t want to miss. It’s a neutral, cream bottle with a 32-ounce capacity, so it’ll fit a wide variety of people’s style and it’s large enough to hold enough water to last. According to the brand, it’ll keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours, plus the lid is leak-proof once it’s twisted on. The color is a Nordstrom exclusive, so you won’t find it anywhere else.

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven

I personally own an oval shaped Dutch oven from Le Creuset, and as a pescatarian t, you’d be surprised just how much use I get out of it. It’s a tiny bit smaller than my larger Dutch oven, but is still similar to this one's capacity. I like using the oval shape when I have a few different pots and pans on the stove, since I can angle it to save some room. But, of course, it’s shape is best for stewy braises and roasts, so if you love making those, this is the perfect piece to grab.

Nordstrom Marble and Acacia Wood Cake Stand

I’m a baker, and my favorite thing to do is make a cake. That means I can really never have too many cake stands. I love the neutral design of this one, since it’ll let the cake stand out while still holding a rustic personality of its own. It’s 4.5-inches tall and 14-inches in diameter, so it’ll fit most cake sizes with extra border room.

Nordstrom at Home Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board

At any time of year, a cheese board is good. But come summer? I want them at every party. They’re always filled with easy to eat snacks. This particular board is just $39 on sale right now. It’s half wood and half marble, which not only looks visually appealing but could also be useful. Since marble tends to stay cooler, it’s a great surface to put softer cheeses on when the weather is warmer. It also comes with a handle for easy transporting, with a loop for hanging it if that’s how you’d like to store it.

Viking 10-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

My parents own this cookware set, and I’ve used it many times. I truly feel like it’s a good buy if you like to cook with nonstick cookware, and want something that’s very easy to use. The pieces are made with an aluminum core with a triple layered nonstick coating. Many of the pots have measurement markers on the inside, which I love. The glass lids are also quite sturdy while not being too heavy either. All in all, you’ll get: two frying pans, two saucepans with lids, a soup pot with a lid, and a saute pan with a lid. The pans themselves are oven-safe up to 500ºF.

Le Creuset Signature 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

Just because the Anniversary Sale is happening, doesn’t mean you should overlook the regular sale section. There are a few deals worth grabbing in there, like this Le Creuset Dutch oven. It’s on sale in every color, and comes in a compact 2.75-quart size. This is great if you cook in smaller, standard batches and don’t need a massive pot or Dutch oven, or if you want to add to your Le Creuset collection. Like all of the brand’s cast iron pieces, it’s oven safe up to 500ºF, safe for any cooktop, and comes with a nonstick enamel coating.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet

I personally can’t go without a cast iron pan in my kitchen. They’re essential for so many dishes, especially when I’m searing salmon or baking biscuits or cornbread. If you’ve had your eye on a Le Creuset one, you’re in luck. This skillet from the brand is hiding in Nordstroms sale section at 42% off. It’s 9-inches, so it’s ideal if you just want a standard skillet that’s not too big or too small. Though the interior looks like standard cast iron, it still has a black enameled coating that works similarly to its Dutch ovens.

GreenPan 2-Piece Valencia Pro Nonstick Fry Pan Set

If you’re just looking for a very simple nonstick pan, this set from GreenPan is a great pick. I own a few skillets from the brand, and they’re my favorite for cooking sticky ingredients like eggs. This set is the Valencia Pro line, so all the pans are made with a combination of aluminum and a non-toxic nonstick coating. The handles are made of stainless steel for durability. They’re metal-utensil safe, and oven safe up to 420°F. In the set, you’ll get a 10- and 12-inch pan.

