Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Almost Over—Shop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale might be renowned for its selection of heavily-discounted designer pieces and beauty exclusives, but that’s not to say the retail giant is prioritizing Le Jean over Le Creuset. In fact, quite the opposite. Even with the sale coming to a close, shoppers still have time to save up to 60% off on Fellow, Viking, Our Place, and other popular kitchen brands.

While naturally, we’ve got our eyes fixed on Le Creuset’s oval-shaped Dutch oven (and our mouses hovering over the “add to cart” button accordingly), plenty of other must-have sale items are still available. This self-watering indoor garden is perfect for smaller spaces — and those without a green thumb — and this shopper-loved Our Place Always Pan is equal parts stylish and functional.

Keep scrolling for our favorite markdowns on kitchen essentials, and hurry, you only have three days left to shop these epic deals.

Best Last-Minute Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven

Nordstrom

There’s a reason shoppers consistently rave over the Le Creuset Dutch Oven. The multipurpose cast iron domed lid traps and circulates heat to maximize flavor on whatever you’re cooking — be it a casserole or a side dish. The shallow base of the Dutch oven also benefits browning so that foods get a golden, crispy crust. And while it’s no small purchase (even on discount), “you get what you pay for,” as one reviewer puts it.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

Nordstrom

I personally own an Our Place Always Pan, and it gets so much use in my kitchen thanks to its versatility. It’s my frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, and skillet all in one. The Thermakind ceramic coating produces superior browning, and the pan’s weight is designed for optimal heating and maximum temperature retention. One shopper called it “by far the most amazing nonstick surface” they’ve ever used, while noting that there are “no harmful chemicals in the coating” either.

Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

Nordstrom

This ultra-sleek Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle will not only look good atop your stove, but thanks to its precision engineering, you can also expect the perfect cup of tea or coffee out of it. All you have to do is set the temperature between 135°F and 212°F, turn the knob, and the kettle does the rest — including keeping your beverage at that selected temperature for up to an hour. With hundreds of five-star ratings on Nordstrom’s site alone, it’s safe to say it’s worth the money. Customers called it “gorgeous” and “terrific” for tea or pour-over coffee.

Keep scrolling for more last-minute deals before the sale ends on August 6.

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Round Marble Acacia Wood Serving Board

Nordstrom

Viking 10- & 12-Inch Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Nordstrom

Click & Grow Smart Garden Self-Watering Indoor Garden