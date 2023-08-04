Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Almost Over—Shop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off

Hurry! The sale is ending soon.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nordstromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost Over Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Daisy Rodriguez

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale might be renowned for its selection of heavily-discounted designer pieces and beauty exclusives, but that’s not to say the retail giant is prioritizing Le Jean over Le Creuset. In fact, quite the opposite. Even with the sale coming to a close, shoppers still have time to save up to 60% off on Fellow, Viking, Our Place, and other popular kitchen brands

While naturally, we’ve got our eyes fixed on Le Creuset’s oval-shaped Dutch oven (and our mouses hovering over the “add to cart” button accordingly), plenty of other must-have sale items are still available. This self-watering indoor garden is perfect for smaller spaces — and those without a green thumb — and this shopper-loved Our Place Always Pan is equal parts stylish and functional.

Keep scrolling for our favorite markdowns on kitchen essentials, and hurry, you only have three days left to shop these epic deals.

Best Last-Minute Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven

Nordstrom LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven

Nordstrom

There’s a reason shoppers consistently rave over the Le Creuset Dutch Oven. The multipurpose cast iron domed lid traps and circulates heat to maximize flavor on whatever you’re cooking — be it a casserole or a side dish. The shallow base of the Dutch oven also benefits browning so that foods get a golden, crispy crust. And while it’s no small purchase (even on discount), “you get what you pay for,” as one reviewer puts it. 

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

Nordstrom OUR PLACE Always Pan 2.0 Set

Nordstrom

I personally own an Our Place Always Pan, and it gets so much use in my kitchen thanks to its versatility. It’s my frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, and skillet all in one. The Thermakind ceramic coating produces superior browning, and the pan’s weight is designed for optimal heating and maximum temperature retention. One shopper called it “by far the most amazing nonstick surface” they’ve ever used, while noting that there are “no harmful chemicals in the coating” either.

Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

Nordstrom Corvo EKG Electric Kettle FELLOW

Nordstrom

This ultra-sleek Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle will not only look good atop your stove, but thanks to its precision engineering, you can also expect the perfect cup of tea or coffee out of it. All you have to do is set the temperature between 135°F and 212°F, turn the knob, and the kettle does the rest — including keeping your beverage at that selected temperature for up to an hour. With hundreds of five-star ratings on Nordstrom’s site alone, it’s safe to say it’s worth the money. Customers called it “gorgeous” and “terrific” for tea or pour-over coffee.

Keep scrolling for more last-minute deals before the sale ends on August 6.

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer

Nordstrom KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Round Marble Acacia Wood Serving Board

NORDSTROM at Home Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board

Nordstrom

Viking 10- & 12-Inch Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Nordstrom VIKING 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Nordstrom

Click & Grow Smart Garden Self-Watering Indoor Garden

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden

Nordstrom
Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Freelance: Saks Sale Tout
This Surprising Retailer Is Taking Over 50% Off Staub, Le Creuset, and More Top Kitchen Brands Right Now
Better Dweller Vacuum-Sealed Metal Margarita Glass Tout
Yes, Insulated Margarita Glasses Exist—and Trust Me: You Need One
Le Creuset Deep Teal and Ganache Last Chance Tout
Le Creuset Is Discontinuing These Two Colors Forever, and Several Pieces Are on Rare Sale
Related Articles
LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Tout
I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale
QVC Black Friday in July Sale Tout
This Surprise Black Friday in July Sale Has Huge Deals on Le Creuset, Keurig, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 50% Off
Freelance: Saks Sale Tout
This Surprising Retailer Is Taking Over 50% Off Staub, Le Creuset, and More Top Kitchen Brands Right Now
Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Deals Tout
These Hard-to-Find Le Creuset Pieces Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma for a Limited Time
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Section Has 6,000+ Deals—Shop 10 of the Best from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime DayâShop the 13 Best Discounts Now Tout
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime Day—Shop the 15 Best Discounts Now
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Frying Pan Skillet Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps MEATER Grillmaster Bundle
Amazon Prime Day Is Over, but We Still Found Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals on Lodge, Cuisinart, and More
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Tout
7 Genius Amazon Finds You Need to Add to Your Kitchen in August, Starting at $12
Kitchen Deals Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 75% Off
Three cast iron Dutch ovens sit near an outdoor firepit.
The Best Camping Cookware, According to Chefs Who Love to Get Outdoors
Le Creuset Signature Stainless Steel 5-Piece Cookware Set Tout
Le Creuset, Target, and Walmart Are All Having Sales That Are Just as Big as Prime Day, and You Can Save Up to 80% Off
le creuset
We Found Major Discounts on Le Creuset at This Unlikely Retailer
Le Creuset Summer Sale Tout
Le Creuset Quietly Dropped Deals on Its Bestselling Cookware in a Surprise Summer Sale
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime DayâShop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad Tout
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime Day—Shop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad
Target Circle Week Tout
Target Deeply Discounted KitchenAid, Staub, and More Top Kitchen Brands in One of Its Biggest Sales of the Year
Amazon Prime Day Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
The 25 Best Cast Iron Cookware Deals to Shop During Prime Day