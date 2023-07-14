This 'Easy-to-Clean' Sheet Pan Was One of Our Readers’ Most-Loved Finds from Prime Day, and It’s Still on Sale

Perfect for sheet pan meals and large batches of cookies.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Sheet pan meals are an excellent option for those rushed weeknight dinners. Simply load it up with protein and vegetables, and pop it in the oven for a fast one-pan dinner. 

Sheet pans are versatile and can be used for everything from making dinners to baking cookies, and letting bread rise. A great (and most-loved) find of our readers during Prime Day was the Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet Pan. And there’s good news: It’s still on sale for just $16.

Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet 

Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet, Silver

Amazon

The big sheet pan is made from pure and uncoated natural aluminum that will keep it from rusting and provide uniform heat. This sheet pan is scratch-resistant and protected with a solid core steel rim edging that not only adds strength but makes this pan warp-resistant. Nothing sticks to this pan either since it is also nonstick due to the type of aluminum it is made from. Measuring a whopping 21- by 15- by 1-inch with inner dimensions of 19.50- by 13.50- by 1-inch, this sheet pan is big enough to make a nice-sized sheet dinner or a large batch of cookies. 

The pan can be used on its own without any covering, or for an even easier cleanup, parchment paper or silicone baking mats can be used. The brand recommends handwashing it with warm water and dish soap. Be aware that if the pan is put in the dishwasher to wash, discoloration will occur.

Over 7,900 shoppers have given this sheet pan five-star ratings for its quality, sturdiness, how easy it is to clean, and its size. One shopper wrote, “This bad boy is a game-changer when roasting veggies.” They continue to add that there is “no more overcrowding and uneven cooking,” and that it is “easy to clean.”

Another customer writes that the pan is “easy to clean, sturdy and reliable, adding that it is “great for large batches of cookies or sheet pan meals for the whole family.” They also share that while this is their first time buying Nordic Ware, they “won’t ever buy another brand again.”

If you’re looking to change things up and make cooking and baking easier and quicker, look no further — the Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet Pan is a great choice. Grab one for $16 at Amazon while they’re still available and on sale.

At the time of publishing the price was $16.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

cuisinart coffee maker tout
My Family Has Only Replaced This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Once in 20 Years, and You Can Grab It on Sale Now
Target Ninja Foodi 6qt 5-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer
Ninja’s Dual-Basket Air Fryer That Cooks Two Different Dishes at Once Is Just $100 at Target—but Not for Long
Kitchenaid Stand Mixer Deal Tout
You Can Score Deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers and Blenders Even Though Amazon Prime Day Is Over
Related Articles
Best Sheet Pans for 2023
The Best Half Sheet Pans Every Cook Needs, According to Professional Chefs
Deal Roundup: FW Faves Tout
15 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine-Tested Favorite Kitchen Tools, Starting at Just $11
Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the 12 Worth Grabbing This Amazon Prime Day
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime DayâShop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad Tout
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime Day—Shop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad
Amazon Prime Day Popular Deals Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Most Popular Prime Day Deals I’ve Tracked Down So Far
composite of blate deals on amazon prime day including Selamica Ceramic 30 Ounce Large Pasta Bowls
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of Versatile Pasta Bowls—Here Are 7 On-Sale Sets to Grab Before Prime Day Ends
Cuisineart Food processor with olive oil
The 30 Kitchen Products Every Home Cook Needs
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late
Amazon Prime Day Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
The 25 Best Cast Iron Cookware Deals to Shop During Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Rugs Tout
Top-Rated Outdoor Rugs Are Over 75% Off at Amazon Right Now—Shop the 7 Best Deals Here
PD: YETI for FW Tout
Yeti Just Slashed Prices on Coolers, Tumblers, and More in Its First Prime Day Sale in Years
Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Tout
The 21 Best Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Up to 50% Off
Kitchenaid Stand Mixer Deal Tout
You Can Score Deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers and Blenders Even Though Amazon Prime Day Is Over
Amazon Prime Day Air Fryers Tout
The Best Air Fryer Deals from Amazon Prime Day Include Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Up to 50% Off
Early Deals: Deal Roundup: Air fryers/toaster ovens Tout
Air Fryers and Toaster Ovens Are Over 40% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Deal Roundup: Tested-Favorites Tout
These 15 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day