This 'Easy-to-Clean' Sheet Pan Was One of Our Readers’ Most-Loved Finds from Prime Day, and It’s Still on Sale

Sheet pan meals are an excellent option for those rushed weeknight dinners. Simply load it up with protein and vegetables, and pop it in the oven for a fast one-pan dinner.

Sheet pans are versatile and can be used for everything from making dinners to baking cookies, and letting bread rise. A great (and most-loved) find of our readers during Prime Day was the Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet Pan. And there’s good news: It’s still on sale for just $16.

Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet

Amazon

The big sheet pan is made from pure and uncoated natural aluminum that will keep it from rusting and provide uniform heat. This sheet pan is scratch-resistant and protected with a solid core steel rim edging that not only adds strength but makes this pan warp-resistant. Nothing sticks to this pan either since it is also nonstick due to the type of aluminum it is made from. Measuring a whopping 21- by 15- by 1-inch with inner dimensions of 19.50- by 13.50- by 1-inch, this sheet pan is big enough to make a nice-sized sheet dinner or a large batch of cookies.

The pan can be used on its own without any covering, or for an even easier cleanup, parchment paper or silicone baking mats can be used. The brand recommends handwashing it with warm water and dish soap. Be aware that if the pan is put in the dishwasher to wash, discoloration will occur.

Over 7,900 shoppers have given this sheet pan five-star ratings for its quality, sturdiness, how easy it is to clean, and its size. One shopper wrote, “This bad boy is a game-changer when roasting veggies.” They continue to add that there is “no more overcrowding and uneven cooking,” and that it is “easy to clean.”

Another customer writes that the pan is “easy to clean, sturdy and reliable, adding that it is “great for large batches of cookies or sheet pan meals for the whole family.” They also share that while this is their first time buying Nordic Ware, they “won’t ever buy another brand again.”

If you’re looking to change things up and make cooking and baking easier and quicker, look no further — the Nordic Ware Naturals Big Sheet Pan is a great choice. Grab one for $16 at Amazon while they’re still available and on sale.

At the time of publishing the price was $16.

