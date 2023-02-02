Grab Our Favorite Baking Sheet for Crispy Wings While It’s Less Than $30 at Amazon

The only question left is drums or flats?

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on February 2, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordic Ware 43172AMZM Nordic Ware
Photo:

Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Wings are filled with controversy. Flats or drums? Boneless or bone-in? Buffalo or hot? These are the age-old questions, and a new one has recently cropped up: Air fryer or oven? 

I can’t settle the other three questions, but I have to say, if you’re splurging on wings, it’s worth cooking them in the oven. In my opinion, they’ll come out crispier and you can cook more at once (unless you have a jumbo air fryer). Besides, there are some traditions I can’t give up.

You’ll need a sheet tray and wire rack to make perfectly crispy wings in the oven. If you don’t have a sheet tray, or need a quality replacement for those ever-special Big Game wings, you’re in luck. Right now, our very favorite is over 20% off, and will arrive in time for you to pop those wings in the oven before kickoff. 

Nordic Ware 43172AMZM Nordic Ware

Amazon

To buy: Nordic Ware Half Sheet with Oven-Safe Nonstick Grid, $27 (originally $35)

After rounds of testing, Nordic Ware’s sheet pan reigned supreme. In fact, we even noted that “it performed perfectly throughout all of the tests” on cookies, vegetables, and more. Beyond being lightweight and easy to use, it’s even easy to hold thanks to its rolled edges. 

One thing I personally dislike is when sheet pans lose their shine after a few uses, but this one retains its luster with minimal scrubbing. While it’s not dishwasher-safe, we found it was easy to clean and easy to maintain. In fact, some of us have owned it for several years, and never had an issue with warping. 

RELATED: The 5 Best Air Fryers for 2023, Tested and Reviewed

This specific option at Amazon also comes with a wire rack, which is essential for wing-making. It’s important that the wings aren’t sitting directly on the sheet tray, otherwise they’ll end up soggy. Thankfully, this raised wire grid elevates them, allowing air to flow around the entire wing. And best of all, the grid itself is easy to clean thanks to its nonstick coating. 

If you’re craving wings (and how could you not be after reading this?) grab this sheet pan while it’s still on sale. It’ll arrive in time for the Big Game so you can eat your way through the halftime show, and then some. 

Was this page helpful?
