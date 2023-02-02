Grab Our Favorite Baking Sheet for Crispy Wings While It’s Less Than $30 at Amazon

Wings are filled with controversy. Flats or drums? Boneless or bone-in? Buffalo or hot? These are the age-old questions, and a new one has recently cropped up: Air fryer or oven?

I can’t settle the other three questions, but I have to say, if you’re splurging on wings, it’s worth cooking them in the oven. In my opinion, they’ll come out crispier and you can cook more at once (unless you have a jumbo air fryer). Besides, there are some traditions I can’t give up.

You’ll need a sheet tray and wire rack to make perfectly crispy wings in the oven. If you don’t have a sheet tray, or need a quality replacement for those ever-special Big Game wings, you’re in luck. Right now, our very favorite is over 20% off, and will arrive in time for you to pop those wings in the oven before kickoff.

To buy: Nordic Ware Half Sheet with Oven-Safe Nonstick Grid, $27 (originally $35)

After rounds of testing, Nordic Ware’s sheet pan reigned supreme. In fact, we even noted that “it performed perfectly throughout all of the tests” on cookies, vegetables, and more. Beyond being lightweight and easy to use, it’s even easy to hold thanks to its rolled edges.

One thing I personally dislike is when sheet pans lose their shine after a few uses, but this one retains its luster with minimal scrubbing. While it’s not dishwasher-safe, we found it was easy to clean and easy to maintain. In fact, some of us have owned it for several years, and never had an issue with warping.

This specific option at Amazon also comes with a wire rack, which is essential for wing-making. It’s important that the wings aren’t sitting directly on the sheet tray, otherwise they’ll end up soggy. Thankfully, this raised wire grid elevates them, allowing air to flow around the entire wing. And best of all, the grid itself is easy to clean thanks to its nonstick coating.

If you’re craving wings (and how could you not be after reading this?) grab this sheet pan while it’s still on sale. It’ll arrive in time for the Big Game so you can eat your way through the halftime show, and then some.