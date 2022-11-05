Nordic Ware’s Festive Fall Bundt, Cakelet, and Loaf Pans Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Thanksgiving

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be at our doorstep, along with your family, friends, and loved ones who are hungry and ready to eat. There’s no better way to end a turkey-filled meal than with a yummy fall baked good, and Nordic Ware has tons of festive baking pans perfect for the season — all on sale starting at just $29.

Nordic Ware actually has an entire fall bakeware collection filled with loaf, bundt, and cakelette pans to put you in the seasonal mood. And while you can certainly make fall-flavored treats like cranberry bread, apple cider bundt cakes, and pumpkin cakelets, these molds put a fun spin to make your goodies look celebratory, too.

The great thing is you don’t have to spend a ton to make a big impact. That’s because Amazon cut prices on fall Nordic Ware bakeware pieces weeks prior Thanksgiving — up to 43% off. These will all arrive in a matter of days, so there’s no rush needed to have ‘em before the big feast. And when they ask you how you made those fun leaf designs, just say you’ve perfected your craft!

Nordic Ware Fall Bakeware Deals

With the help of this wreath bundt pan, you’ll surely wow your guests this Thanksgiving with an edible masterpiece. The bronze piece has etchings inside with autumnal leaf and acorn shapes, making what would be a classic bundt cake even more impressive. It has a nonstick surface so the cake is easy to separate post-cooling and has a 10-cup capacity. Read: Everyone can enjoy a slice. Get it for as little as $29 right now.

To buy: Autumn Wreath Bundt Pan, $29 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Another fun bakeware pick is this autumn cakelet pan. What’s a cakelet? Think of them as mini cakes that are as cute as a button, especially when they’re baked in the shapes of pumpkins, leaves, and acorns. This pan makes 12 cakelets in one go and also has that coveted nonstick surface that makes each piece easy to wiggle out. This pan is currently 31% off, bringing the price down to $35.



To buy: Autumn Delights Cakelet Pan, $35 (originally $51) at amazon.com

However, if you want to bake more mini cakes without the hassle of using two pans, consider this larger seasonal cakelet pan. It has all the molds as the pan above with the addition of a mini turkey. The cast aluminum pan can make up to 16 cakelets, which all look wonderful laid out on a serving platter come holiday time.

To buy: Autumn Cakelette Pan, $37 (originally $49) at amazon.com

If breads are more your speed, you’ve got to consider this wildly popular harvest bounty loaf pan. The shape of the pan gives you a scalloped base with three-dimensional pumpkins, acorns, and pinecones on top, making it a total showstopper. It’s such a hit with shoppers that the now-$34 pan has earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings from people who used it to make pumpkin bread, coffee cake, and beyond.

To buy: Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan, $34 (originally $43) at amazon.com

These are just a few Nordic Ware fall bakeware pieces you’re sure to use all season long. Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals within the Thanksgiving collection below.

To buy: Autumn Treats Pan, $36 (originally $52) at amazon.com

To buy: Original ProCast Bundt Pan, $31 (originally $41) at amazon.com

To buy: Autumn Leaves Pancake Pan, $36 (originally $47) at amazon.com

To buy: Harvest Mini Loaf Pan, $34 (originally $40) at amazon.com

To buy: Sunflower Cakelet Pan, $38 (originally $40) at amazon.com

To buy: Wheat and Pumpkin Loaf Pan, $34 (originally $45) at amazon.com

To buy: Classic Turkey Pan, $40 (originally $43) at amazon.com

To buy: Apple Slice Cakelet Pan, $36 (originally $51) at amazon.com

To buy: Woodland Cakelet Pan, $33 (originally $35) at amazon.com