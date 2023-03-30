Nordic Ware’s Spring-Themed Cake and Loaf Pans Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Easter

April marks the first full month of spring, and with it comes Easter. Easter celebrations are known for showcasing delicious treats like desserts piled high with whipped cream or fresh fruit, chocolate bunnies, and elaborate cakes. And even though these desserts look show-stopping, it’s easy to create one of these cakes at home, thanks to Nordic Ware. The brand has a ton of festive baking pans that come in fun shapes like lambs and baby bunnies available right now.

And even if you want to make a big splash at your Easter celebration this year, you don’t have to break the bank. Amazon is having a sale on almost all of the Nordic Ware Easter baking pans, and prices start at just $25.

The Best Nordic Ware Spring Bakeware Deals

All of these Nordic Ware bake pans feature a non-stick surface, that when coated with butter or oil before baking, make it seamless to remove your cake from the pan. Once you’re done baking, a quick soak with soap and water should easily remove any left behind mess.

To buy: Wildflower Loaf Pan, $27 (originally $45) at amazon.com

To start things off, this highly detailed loaf pan with a 6-cup capacity depicts a bouquet of flowers, a perfect representation of springtime blooms. The flower pattern will decorate the top of your cake, adding a touch of freshness to your party, and it might look even more beautiful with a lemon glaze. And because it’s made from cast aluminum, it’ll cook evenly all the way through.

To buy: Baby Bunny Cakelet Pan, $35 (originally $52), at amazon.com



One quirky dessert to try at your Easter get together are charming cakelets in the shape of baby bunnies. Easily decorated with powdered sugar, these mini cakes are the perfect bite-size shape for kids, or anyone looking for a smaller portion of cake to eat after lunch or dinner. This pan makes six baby bunny cakelets, which in addition to tasting great, will look eye-catching on your dessert table.

To buy: Spring Lamb 3D Cake Mold, $25 (originally $31), at amazon.com

The centerpiece of your Easter celebration should be a sweet little lamb cake, made with this 3D cake mold. This pan produces a cake big enough to feed your entire family. Once decorated with swirls of white frosting the cake made with this now-$25 pan will be a real showstopper at any spring gathering. It’s already collected some great reviews, with one shopper writing that the mold reminds her of the one her grandmother used.

These are just a few of the Nordic Ware Easter bakeware pieces you’ll keep coming back to all spring long, not just at Easter. Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals on the Easter bakeware collection below.

To buy: Easter Bunny 3D Cake Mold, $25 (originally $28), at amazon.com

To buy: Baby Bunny Bites Cakelet Pan, $34 (originally $38), at amazon.com

To buy: Ornamental Egg Cakelet Pan, $31 at amazon.com

To buy: Shortcake Baskets Cast Aluminum Cakelet, $36 at amazon.com

