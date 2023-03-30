What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Nordic Ware’s Spring-Themed Cake and Loaf Pans Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Easter For low-lift, show-stopping desserts. By Elisabeth Sherman Elisabeth Sherman Instagram Twitter Website Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon April marks the first full month of spring, and with it comes Easter. Easter celebrations are known for showcasing delicious treats like desserts piled high with whipped cream or fresh fruit, chocolate bunnies, and elaborate cakes. And even though these desserts look show-stopping, it’s easy to create one of these cakes at home, thanks to Nordic Ware. The brand has a ton of festive baking pans that come in fun shapes like lambs and baby bunnies available right now. And even if you want to make a big splash at your Easter celebration this year, you don’t have to break the bank. Amazon is having a sale on almost all of the Nordic Ware Easter baking pans, and prices start at just $25. The Best Nordic Ware Spring Bakeware Deals Baby Bunny Bites Cakelet Pan, $34 (originally $38) Baby Bunny Cakelet Pan, $35 (originally $52) Easter Bunny 3D Cake Mold, $25 (originally $28) Spring Lamb 3D Cake Mold, $25 (originally $31) Wildflower Loaf Pan, $27 (originally $45) Ornamental Egg Cakelet Pan, $31 Shortcake Baskets Cast Aluminum Cakelet, $36 All of these Nordic Ware bake pans feature a non-stick surface, that when coated with butter or oil before baking, make it seamless to remove your cake from the pan. Once you’re done baking, a quick soak with soap and water should easily remove any left behind mess. Amazon To buy: Wildflower Loaf Pan, $27 (originally $45) at amazon.com To start things off, this highly detailed loaf pan with a 6-cup capacity depicts a bouquet of flowers, a perfect representation of springtime blooms. The flower pattern will decorate the top of your cake, adding a touch of freshness to your party, and it might look even more beautiful with a lemon glaze. And because it’s made from cast aluminum, it’ll cook evenly all the way through. Amazon To buy: Baby Bunny Cakelet Pan, $35 (originally $52), at amazon.com One quirky dessert to try at your Easter get together are charming cakelets in the shape of baby bunnies. Easily decorated with powdered sugar, these mini cakes are the perfect bite-size shape for kids, or anyone looking for a smaller portion of cake to eat after lunch or dinner. This pan makes six baby bunny cakelets, which in addition to tasting great, will look eye-catching on your dessert table. Amazon To buy: Spring Lamb 3D Cake Mold, $25 (originally $31), at amazon.com The centerpiece of your Easter celebration should be a sweet little lamb cake, made with this 3D cake mold. This pan produces a cake big enough to feed your entire family. Once decorated with swirls of white frosting the cake made with this now-$25 pan will be a real showstopper at any spring gathering. It’s already collected some great reviews, with one shopper writing that the mold reminds her of the one her grandmother used. These are just a few of the Nordic Ware Easter bakeware pieces you’ll keep coming back to all spring long, not just at Easter. Scroll through the rest of our list below for the best deals on the Easter bakeware collection below. Amazon To buy: Easter Bunny 3D Cake Mold, $25 (originally $28), at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Baby Bunny Bites Cakelet Pan, $34 (originally $38), at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Ornamental Egg Cakelet Pan, $31 at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Shortcake Baskets Cast Aluminum Cakelet, $36 at amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine 8 Clever Kitchen Gadgets Every Home Cook Needs This Spring—Starting at $15 on Amazon Our Favorite Affordable Picnic Blanket Is Water-Resistant and Comfy to Sit On, Plus It's Up to 61% Off These Durable Cutting Boards Have Over 19,300 Five-Star Ratings, and a 3-Piece Set Is 45% Off