When we go camping, I hate using the communal campsite grills, which are often covered in caked-on years of the elements and old food. I also grill at home and have a natural gas grill , so I have missed charcoal cookery since selling my Big Green Egg during a house sale some years back. This justified getting a second grill, but I didn’t know I needed a portable grill shaped like a briefcase until I received a sample of the Nomad Grill and Smoker from the brand to try out. Other people are catching on because the Nomad has been waitlisted multiple times at the time of this writing. However, it is back in stock at Lowe's.

Grilling doesn’t just happen at home. Many of us wander and bring cooking tools. Whether for camping fanatics or tailgating heroes, a portable grill is a must for those living on the go. The best portable grill is ideally easy to transport, clean, and large enough for more than a handful of people. The Nomad is all of those and more.

The Nomad Grill and Smoker folds like a briefcase with bright blue snaps and a substantial ergonomic handle. The unit still weighs a hefty 28 pounds, but I’ve found it easy to manage. Holes punctuate its anodized aluminum exterior, and it has vent sliders for damper control. The multi-layer construction has patented heat-dissipating technology, and I can confirm after multiple uses that it does keep the outside shell cool to the touch (so campers can use it on wooden picnic tables without worry). After grilling, the grill easily snaps closed and keeps the contents, including the mess of ash and embers, contained during transport in the trunk of our car. The exterior is also incredibly durable — our Nomad has been out in the rain multiple times and still shows no signs of corrosion. Actually, I should bring it inside. The brand claims its chemical conversion process treats and protects, which I can verify is true.

Food and Wine / Russell Kilgore

The briefcase design is undeniably functional and much more than the “wow” factor. I use it open as a grill and closed as a smoker. The included cast-iron rack holds two racks of ribs or 15 burger patties (users can purchase an additional grate and double that to 30 burgers). The cooking capacity is much better than the mini Weber Smokey Joe most of us take to tailgates and campouts. Having two different cooking surfaces also means I can separate ingredients when entertaining guests with dietary or allergy restrictions. The extra grate adds little weight and locks into place with magnets, and I’ve never noticed them rattling during transport. The honeycomb design prevents food from falling through the cracks better than traditional grates, and it’s a nice feature to have when I cook more delicate ingredients such as vegetables and fish.

Food and Wine / Russell Kilgore

The proprietary charcoal (shaped like a honeycomb that’s stackable like Tetris cubes) is made from dense fruitwood from Thailand. It emits less smoke and ash, and I found it easy to ignite using the Nomad tumbleweeds. I found lighting the Nomad significantly easier with a chimney starter. Since we can’t always have a chimney starter on hand on the road, I lean on the tumbleweeds, which I also buy on Amazon.



Food and Wine / Russell Kilgore

Steaks are my favorite thing to grill on the Nomad. They use little charcoal, and the fire doesn’t need much tending. When smoking or cooking items that need more charcoal, I prepare my chimney with more embers to have it ready. I find smoking food easy on the Nomad thanks to the sliding dampers on the side of the briefcase and the embedded thermometer. It makes maintaining precise temperatures much easier, and the accuracy reminds me of my old beloved Big Green Egg.

The Verdict

The Nomad Grill offers me great versatility with an additional charcoal cooking surface at home that I can also take on the road to a beach, a campsite, or a tailgate. It’s easy to use and clean and folds nicely for transport and storage. It is an excellent choice for households that need to store grills inside, so there is no worry about ash falling all over the house. While the Nomad is expensive for what seems like just a portable grill, we often use it at home on the side of our gas grill since we don’t have a larger charcoal grill. If the price isn’t justifiable or you don’t dig the design, we have a list of tested Best Portable Grills for every grilling preference.