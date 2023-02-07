Lifestyle Kitchen Skip The Chip Clips—This $11 Bag Sealer Has Taken TikTok by Storm It’s like a hot glue gun, for chip bags. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew For my entire life, I have struggled with resealing bags. Whether it was bags holding loaves of bread, cereal, or chips, I’ve never been good at wrapping things up, or the more I think about it, even remembering to wrap things up. Clips come in handy, but I feel like there are never enough to go around. So for the most part, things go stale in my home pretty frequently. Feel the same way? Well there’s a new gadget in town, and it might just save your bacon (literally). This bag sealer promises to help keep food fresh, and it’s just $11 with an on-site coupon at Amazon right now. Amazon To buy: Nobveq Mini Bag Sealer, $11 with coupon (originally $16) at amazon.com This little gadget looks like one of those mini staplers I stabbed my fingers with repeatedly throughout grade-school. It’s battery-powered and essentially heats up plastic, melting it in order to reseal the bag. The brand says that there is no preheating required; it’s ready to go almost immediately. And, in addition to a side that heats up plastic, the reverse side comes with a tiny retractable blade so you can easily reopen the bag after resealing it. It already has over 2,400 perfect ratings on Amazon, and TikTok is taken with it, too. In one video, a reviewer is shocked by how well it works when they go to seal a plastic bag. They tried it with chip bags, hot chocolate bags, and it even sealed through a bag filled with water. They call it a “must-have” if you’re looking for an alternative to bag clips. One reviewer on Amazon adds to this, writing, “Ditch the drawer full of bulky chip clips. No more running out of clips. Took a little practice but I love this little sealer. I don’t even have to look for scissors to reopen the bag because it comes with a little blade.” Skip your next restock on chip clips — this $11 bag sealer is the perfect way to keep your food fresh for longer. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Le Creuset’s New Twist on a Classic Color Goes with Practically Everything—and Pieces Are Already Selling Out Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This ‘Powerful’ Electric Scrubber—and It’s on Sale 10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit