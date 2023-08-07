This Bestselling 'Compact' Yet 'Powerful' Ninja Air Fryer Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

An air fryer is a great way to satisfy those cravings for crispy french fries or chicken wings, but these appliances are also ideal for making quick meals or heating up snacks. They utilize less oil than a deep fryer and are quick and easy to use. And while this all sounds nice, here’s just one problem: Some air fryers can be quite large.

That doesn’t mean all of them are, though. If you haven’t jumped into the air fryer fray yet, now’s a good time to get your feet wet and see what air fryers are all about. That’s because one of the top-selling air fryer brands has just slashed 50% off its mini air fryer at Amazon.

Ninja Mini Air Fryer

Amazon

This Ninja mini-air fryer with a 2-quart capacity is perfect for making meals enough for one to two people or up to 1 pound of french fries, according to the brand. This air fryer takes up very little space on the counter or in a cupboard, measuring a mere 8.03- by 10.39- by 9.65-inches. The air frying basket is 6- by 6- by 3.13-inches deep, so there’s plenty of room to cook. It is very simple to operate with a turn dial that can time foods in five-minute increments up to 60 minutes.

It is small, quick, and powerful, and according to the brand, uses up to 75% less fat than the traditional deep frying method. Like other air fryers, this mini fryer circulates hot air around the food in order to cook it. Plus it’s easy to clean. The nonstick basket and crisper plate can be washed with warm soapy water and a dishcloth or can be popped in the dishwasher.

Over 11,500 Amazon shoppers have given this air fryer a perfect rating at Amazon for its compactness and how quickly and successfully it cooks their food. One shopper is thrilled about how small it is and the little time it takes to cook food or heat up leftovers. They write, “It takes up very little counter space, just about the same amount of space as a coffee pot,” adding that whatever they’re preparing is “cooked in a fraction of time.”

Another customer, who has had air fryers previously, wrote that this air fryer is “lightweight, compact, and powerful” and continues on to say that it is “this one is easiest to clean, heats up the fastest, and has had nothing stick to it.”



The Ninja mini air fryer is a great choice for people just venturing into the air frying experience. If you’re ready to snack on some crispy french fries or get meals quickly on the table for two, hurry and grab this air fryer while it’s only $32 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $32.

