Grab the Compact Ninja Air Fryer That Smoked the Competition in Our Tests for Nearly 40% off Right Now

I bought it for my friend's bridal shower.

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes.

Published on May 9, 2023

Air Fryers are still all the rage, and for good reason. They are space-saving appliances that can do so many different things.  do so many things. And one model that we always have our eyes on is the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

It's the number 1 bestselling air fryer on Amazon, and has garnered over 38,000 perfect ratings and counting. It has even comfortably ranked itself among our favorites list after rigorous testing. And right now, it's on sale for the lowest price we've seen in months

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick

Amazon

To buy: Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer, $80 (originally $130) at amazon.com

The main reason we love this air fryer is that it is compact, without sacrificing efficiency. It beat out all other smaller air fryers in our testing, along with other larger ones thanks to its big assortment of presets. 

You can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate using the buttons on the front interface. You can also easily choose the time and temperature for customization, too. It’ll heat up to 400℉, making it a versatile pick for various recipes you might have in mind. 

In our tests, it cooked garlic, wings, shrimp, biscuits, and fries with ease. Plus we loved that it’s  nonstick, which makes stress-free cooking and easy clean up. We also found it was quiet while cooking, and thanks to its 8.5- by12.3- by 11-inch footprint, it can sit on your countertop or be stowed away in a cabinet without taking up too much space. 

It has a 4-quart capacity, making it the perfect option for one or two people who are just moving into their own space, which is why I personally ended up scooping it up for my friend’s bridal shower registry this year.  

With a nearly 40% off deal and a firm seal of approval from us, it’s tough to pass up on this Ninja air fryer. Shop the deal now on Amazon, and make weeknight dinners easier than ever.  

At the time of publishing, the price was $80. 

