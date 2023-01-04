This Powerful, Compact Ninja Blender Has Over 7,600 Perfect Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Nearly 40% Off

While the holidays are always filled with our favorite gooey, creamy, and rich comfort dishes and desserts, many of us hit that post-feast wall in search of simple, fresh meals. We’re talking smoothies, nut butters, homemade hummus, hearty blended soups, and more. At the heart of these meals is a quality blender. But sometimes blenders, especially personal blenders, can be fussy when it comes to getting that perfectly thick smoothie bowl or peanut butter.

Not the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor. This tiny yet powerful personal blender was made to cut through the most stubborn ingredients many personal blenders on the market can’t, and it’s the perfect way to whip up those homemade concoctions you're craving. The biggest bonus? Right now you can grab it on sale for nearly 40% off.

To buy: Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor, $77 (originally $120) at amazon.com

This blender was specifically designed to cut through ingredients without stalling or the need to shake and stir as it blends. It’s equipped with a powerful 1,200-peak-watt motor for power, plus a 14-ounce cup that’s got a built-in tamper for breaking down even the thickest of mixtures with no effort.

The motor base is easy to control thanks to simple one-touch button designs that give you six different blending functions. Not only does it have a pulse setting, but it also has functions designed for thicker or looser mixtures, too. The brand even claims that one setting helps extract and break down nutrients in smoothies better. You’ll get the tamper cup for thick mixtures, two 24-ounce cups with spit lids for blending up regular fruit-packed smoothies, dressings, soups, cocktails, and anything else you’d want to mix up, along with the base, and the blade lid.

Not only has this blender raked up over 7,600 five-star ratings, one shopper even found it was good enough to practically replace their larger blender. “I wanted something that was still powerful enough to really blend everything but small and convenient. This is just that,” they wrote.

Other reviewers say that even though this blender is on the louder side, it’s well worth it for its fast results, ease-of-use, and quick-cleaning-design. “I love it! I never thought I would find a blender that suits all my needs. It not [only] blends...but it also juices...along with a few other features as well. You can make smoothies, ice cream, soups, and dips,” a second person wrote.

Snap up the on-sale Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor for just $77 to help you get in the swing of easy, simple meals in the new year.