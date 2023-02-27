This Ninja Indoor Grill Doubles as an Air Fryer, and Shoppers Call It the Best Thing They’ve Ever Purchased

There's nothing like an appliance that can do it all. Take, for example, this Ninja oven. It looks and acts like a mini grill, but has the perks of five other cooking functions too, including the ability to air fry.

In fact, you can also char steak or veggies, broil open-faced sandwiches, and dehydrate flavorful fruit snacks in this singular countertop tool. And you can do it all at a discounted price too, since both the first and second generations of the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill are up to 40% off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill + Thermometer, Second Generation, $180 (originally $280) at amazon.com

Other than a slight height difference and user interface design, both models are pretty similar. They come with three cooking surfaces — a 9-by-12-inch grill plate, 4-quart crisping basket, and 4-quart cooking pot. Their grill plates can fit up to six steaks, according to the brand, and their temperature range up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit will give perfect sear marks on anything from seasonal fruit and veggies to your favorite proteins. The crisping basket, which is used for air frying, comes with a perforated bottom for optimal heat circulation too. And, if you need an even surface area, the cooking pot’s flat bottom will come in handy.

On the front of both generations are settings that make cooking even simpler. Use them to control the cooking method, whether grilling, air frying, or dehydrating, or to take the guesswork out of cooking fish, chicken, steak, or pork. Choose from nine doneness levels to select the best one for you. Once the timer is up, check the temperature with the appliance’s built-in thermometer.

With all of those cooking methods, you might think it’s tough to clean, but shoppers say otherwise. “It's very easy to use and just as fast to clean up,” one reviewer wrote about the first generation model, with other users saying the same about the second, too. Shoppers add that the surfaces are nonstick from their enamel coatings, which makes washing by hand a breeze. They’re also dishwasher-safe too, if you prefer a less involved process.

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill + Thermometer, First Generation, $180 (originally $300) at amazon.com

Both generations have garnered over 10,800 perfect ratings, with users giving high praises for the appliances. One even wrote that the second generation model is the best cooking gadget they’ve ever purchased.

“Taste [is] better than any [grilled] food I've ever had. It tells you when it's done. The air fryer is excellent. Best fish I've ever had. Can't wait to try the roast and broil features,” a third said in a review for the first generation model, adding it’s “worth far more than what I paid for it.”

Users mainly praise it for just how time-saving it is too, regardless of the cooking method or model. The food cooks fast, is full of flavor, and tastes delicious” a fourth person said in a first generation review.

With a six-in-one cooking function and an easy-to-clean design, the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill is tough to pass up. And, now that it’s $100 off, it’s best not to wait.