Replace 3 Countertop Appliances with This Ninja System While It’s 30% Off

The vast market for kitchen appliances can feel a bit overwhelming. They're all useful, but you can only have so much counter space in one kitchen.

That's why it's satisfying to see innovation like this Ninja Foodi System. This multi-functioning set comes with multiple functions, but really takes the space of one appliance on your counter. And right now, you won’t just save space when you pick it up — it’s on sale for 30% off.

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System, $140 (originally $200) at amazon.com

This system is an upright blender, personal blender, and a food processor all-in-one (it’s roughly 8-by-8.5-by-14-inches). It has a high-powered motor base, a 72-ounce pitcher that doubles as a blender and processing container, plus a 14-ounce personal blending cup, and a smaller 14-ounce cup. You’ll also get various accessories like blades and lids to complete the set.

There are six different presets on the motor base — select the smoothie, or choose extraction for juices, bowl or spreads for thicker smoothies and dips, chop for processing, or dough for mixing. The machine will automatically show the presets you can use once you pop an attachment on. You can also manually control the speed and time, along with a pulsing option.

It’s easy to use: Just pop the large blender cup onto the motor base and insert your preferred blade — you get two for the large pitcher, one stacked blade for large batches and crushing and chopping, as well as one dough blade. That’s it.

If you end up using the personal blending cup, it twists right on, too.. The smallest cup comes with a built-in tamper, making it the perfect choice for smaller batch nut butters, thick dips like hummus, or breakfast smoothie bowls.

When you’re done using it, cleaning is easy. It comes with a cleaning brush to get into tough places carefully, plus the pieces are dishwasher-safe.

With over 2,000 perfect ratings, Amazon shoppers call out that they love this appliance’s space-saving design, along with its high performance. One person said that because they live in a small space, they knew this would be the best pick. “I wanted something small enough to not take too much space but also versatile and efficient,” they wrote, adding that this one does exactly what they need.

“My new daily kitchen tool to use for slicing, mixing and drink making,” another wrote. A third reviewer summed it all up: “If you're in the market for a blender that also does everything else a powered machine would do in the kitchen, this is what you need.”

For an appliance that takes the space of one, without sacrificing function, this Ninja System might just be your best bet. Grab it now on Amazon while it’s 30% off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $140.

