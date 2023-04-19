What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Replace 3 Countertop Appliances with This Ninja System While It’s 30% Off A true multi-tasker. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon The vast market for kitchen appliances can feel a bit overwhelming. They're all useful, but you can only have so much counter space in one kitchen. That's why it's satisfying to see innovation like this Ninja Foodi System. This multi-functioning set comes with multiple functions, but really takes the space of one appliance on your counter. And right now, you won’t just save space when you pick it up — it’s on sale for 30% off. Amazon To buy: Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System, $140 (originally $200) at amazon.com This system is an upright blender, personal blender, and a food processor all-in-one (it’s roughly 8-by-8.5-by-14-inches). It has a high-powered motor base, a 72-ounce pitcher that doubles as a blender and processing container, plus a 14-ounce personal blending cup, and a smaller 14-ounce cup. You’ll also get various accessories like blades and lids to complete the set. There are six different presets on the motor base — select the smoothie, or choose extraction for juices, bowl or spreads for thicker smoothies and dips, chop for processing, or dough for mixing. The machine will automatically show the presets you can use once you pop an attachment on. You can also manually control the speed and time, along with a pulsing option. It’s easy to use: Just pop the large blender cup onto the motor base and insert your preferred blade — you get two for the large pitcher, one stacked blade for large batches and crushing and chopping, as well as one dough blade. That’s it. If you end up using the personal blending cup, it twists right on, too.. The smallest cup comes with a built-in tamper, making it the perfect choice for smaller batch nut butters, thick dips like hummus, or breakfast smoothie bowls. When you’re done using it, cleaning is easy. It comes with a cleaning brush to get into tough places carefully, plus the pieces are dishwasher-safe. With over 2,000 perfect ratings, Amazon shoppers call out that they love this appliance’s space-saving design, along with its high performance. One person said that because they live in a small space, they knew this would be the best pick. “I wanted something small enough to not take too much space but also versatile and efficient,” they wrote, adding that this one does exactly what they need. “My new daily kitchen tool to use for slicing, mixing and drink making,” another wrote. A third reviewer summed it all up: “If you're in the market for a blender that also does everything else a powered machine would do in the kitchen, this is what you need.” For an appliance that takes the space of one, without sacrificing function, this Ninja System might just be your best bet. Grab it now on Amazon while it’s 30% off. At the time of publishing, the price was $140. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine These 9 Editor-Tested Coffee Tools All Have Our Seal of Approval, and They're Up to 60% Off Outfit Your Kitchen with Editor-Approved Calphalon Cookware While Pieces Are Up to 40% Off Le Creuset Just Dropped Its New Color for Spring 2023, and We’re Obsessed