Lifestyle Kitchen Grab One of Our Favorite Air Fryers While It’s Still 20% Off at Amazon Its dual-baskets are a work of art. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland Air fryers are still all the rage, and if you haven’t added the kitchen appliance to your countertop, you should reconsider. These versatile workhorses can do just about anything, from making crispy chips, fries, and more, with barely any oil. They’re easy to use, easy to clean, and so it’s no wonder they have a loyal fan base that keeps growing. If you’re not a part of it, it’s time to join. That’s because right now one of our favorite crowd-friendly air fryers is 20% off at Amazon, just in time for the big game or any other gatherings you’re planning. Amazon To buy: Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer, $160 (was $200) at amazon.com The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 air fryer is our favorite air fryer that has a dual basket. To the uninitiated, a dual-basket design allows you to create two separate zones, so you can say, simultaneously make fries and chicken, even though they need different cooking temperatures. It’s the equivalent to having two ovens, although these are much smaller and work much faster. We found this air fryer to be easy to set up and very versatile, with broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate programs, in addition to being able to air fry. We especially loved the “Smart Finish” feature, which ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time (gasp). The 9 Best Food Dehydrators of 2023, Tested and Reviewed During testing, we noted “the veggies and chicken prepared had a great texture — crispy on the outside and tender on the inside — and there was no off-putting plastic smell during operation like with competitor models.” Best of all, this air fryer is able to hold 8 quarts (4 in each basket) so there’ll be plenty of deliciousness to go around. Oh, and it’s really easy to clean. The plates inside the crispers are dishwasher-safe, so you can just pop them in and have them sparkling and ready for your next meal. If you’re looking to add an air fryer to your countertop, this is the one we recommend getting. And with a deal like this, it’s worth grabbing it ASAP. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8 10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25 Shoppers Say This Meat Thermometer Is Better Than More Expensive Options, and It’s Only $25 Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit