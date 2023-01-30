Grab One of Our Favorite Air Fryers While It’s Still 20% Off at Amazon

Its dual-baskets are a work of art.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Published on January 30, 2023

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Air fryers are still all the rage, and if you haven’t added the kitchen appliance to your countertop, you should reconsider. These versatile workhorses can do just about anything, from making crispy chips, fries, and more, with barely any oil. They’re easy to use, easy to clean, and so it’s no wonder they have a loyal fan base that keeps growing. If you’re not a part of it, it’s time to join.

That’s because right now one of our favorite crowd-friendly air fryers is 20% off at Amazon, just in time for the  big game or any other gatherings you’re planning. 

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer, $160 (was $200) at amazon.com

The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 air fryer is our favorite air fryer that has a dual basket. To the uninitiated, a dual-basket design allows you to create two separate zones, so you can say, simultaneously make fries and chicken, even though they need different cooking temperatures. It’s the equivalent to having two ovens, although these are much smaller and work much faster. 

We found this air fryer to be easy to set up and very versatile, with broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate programs, in addition to being able to air fry. We especially loved the “Smart Finish” feature, which ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time (gasp). 

During testing, we noted “the veggies and chicken prepared had a great texture — crispy on the outside and tender on the inside — and there was no off-putting plastic smell during operation like with competitor models.” Best of all, this air fryer is able to hold 8 quarts (4 in each basket) so there’ll be plenty of deliciousness to go around. Oh, and it’s really easy to clean. The plates inside the crispers are dishwasher-safe, so you can just pop them in and have them sparkling and ready for your next meal. 

If you’re looking to add an air fryer to your countertop, this is the one we recommend getting. And with a deal like this, it’s worth grabbing it ASAP.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

