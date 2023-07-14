Ninja’s Dual-Basket Air Fryer That Cooks Two Different Dishes at Once Is Just $100 at Target—but Not for Long

The second week in July is every bargain hunter’s dream, with retailers hosting their biggest sales of the season. And while Amazon Prime Day might be over, there’s still two days left to score amazing deals during Target Circle Week, including this dual-basket air fryer by Ninja, a godsend for those who want satisfying meals that don’t require turning on their oven in the summer heat.

Never heard of Target Circle Week? That’s probably because this is the first year it overlaps with Prime Day, so the retailer pulled out all the stops to make it a sales event worth shopping. The most important thing to note is that you need to have a Target Circle account to access the steep discount of $80 off the Ninja air fryer as well as the other offers available until tomorrow. The best part is it’s totally free to sign up (no credit card or monthly fees) and only requires your email address and phone number.

Ninja Foodi 6-Quart Dual-Basket Air Fryer

Target

The Ninja Foodi 6-Quart Dual-Basket Air Fryer is a must-have kitchen gadget for many reasons, even if you already own a standard air fryer. Having two baskets instead of one allows you to make two separate dishes simultaneously at different temperatures and cook times, which also means the foods have more room to crisp up and cook evenly faster. Plus, you can do so much more than just air frying. The appliance has four other preset functions: bake, roast, dehydrate, and reheat. Air fry salmon in one basket while roasting vegetables in the other — the possibilities are endless.

The air fryer’s DualZone Technology provides two convenient features to make the cooking process seamless. The “Smart Finish” function comes in handy when you’re preparing two separate dishes in both baskets with different temperatures since it syncs the cooking time across both sides so the dishes are done at the same time. The “Match Cook” setting is helpful if you’re cooking the same food in both baskets because it automatically sets them at the same temperature, cook time, and method.

With a near-perfect rating from hundreds of Target shoppers, the air fryer isn’t just well-designed, it performs beautifully. One reviewer wrote that they “couldn’t be happier” with their purchase, adding that their food “cooks perfectly each time” and that “cleanup is a breeze,” while another said it “crisps wonderfully.” Many customers, including a family of four, also said that the 6-quart size provides ample room for multiple servings.

Whether you’re new to air fryers or want to upgrade from a single basket to a two-basket design, this highly rated Ninja Foodi 6-Quart Dual-Basket Air Fryer is a steal at Target right now. Make sure you’re logged into your Target Circle account to save $80 on this gadget and access the rest of the deals happening during its huge summer sale.

