Don’t Miss Out: One of Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Is on Sale for Nearly 40% Off

The best kitchen appliances streamline or simplify cooking, which is why we're big fans of Ninja’s toaster oven-air fryer hybrid. It does even more than double-duty with all of its bells and whistles and has a smart design that keeps your countertops clutter-free. It’s normally over $200, but you can now snap up the appliance for nearly 40% off at Amazon.

This on-sale Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven is a compact workhorse designed to fill several gaps in your kitchen repertoire. You surely won’t be disappointed with this bestseller. It’s garnered over 15,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, as well as a comfortable spot in our rankings for the best toaster oven air fryers on the market.

That’s all thanks to its unique design. The device can air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast, dehydrate, proof, slow cook, and keep foods warm, and features a few other preset features for bagels, cookies, and more. It also has a space-saving flip away design, which we loved most of all.

You can pop the 16-by-16.7-by-13-inch oven right on your countertop for use, then when you’re all done with it, flip the machine up to reduce its footprint by half. This clears up tons of space on the counter without having to stow it away, and makes cleaning underneath a total breeze.

Its capacity isn’t compromised by its compact design either, since you can fit a 13-inch pizza, up to nine slices of toast, or even six 6-to-8-ounce chicken breasts. And you’ll get an air fry basket, sheet pan, wire rack, and a removable crumb tray to help you do it.

We found that it’s a powerful oven too. It preheats in just 60 seconds, which serves well if you like to use the broiling feature to brown, bubble, or crisp up your food. You’ll just want to be mindful as you use it as it can become hot to the touch. It also heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you’ll get a ton of versatility in terms of the recipes and items you choose to cook, warm, toast, or bake.

Cleaning up is easy, too. The tray it comes with pops out with ease, and when you’re ready to really give it a good scrub there’s an accessible panel in the back of the oven that opens once you flip it into its smaller position.

From the crispiest fries imaginable to perfectly toasted bread, homemade pizzas, and chicken wings, your options are practically endless with this clever appliance. Now’s your chance to snap one up while it’s discounted. Grab the Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven now for 38% off, especially if you want to save some of that precious real estate on your countertops.