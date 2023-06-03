You’ve seen it on TikTok, and despite it racking up 1 million views, we all still have to ask: Does it work? In ‘I Tried the Trend,’ our editors and writers are testing popular gadgets from TikTok and Instagram to see if they really work. Keep reading to find out if they’re blips or mainstays.

Making delicious cocktails at home is always the best, but I generally try to avoid recipes that require fresh citrus because it's so laborious to squeeze. This limits me to martinis, Manhattans, old fashioneds, negronis, and a few more classics. But in the summer, I want refreshing, bright cocktails, and so a citrus juicer is a must.

While I’ve traditionally relied on handheld juicers like this one, there’s been a development in the juicer space that the cocktail world is abuzz over. It’s a flat juicer (also branded as a Fluicer), and I decided I needed to give it a squeeze.

Amazon

To buy: Nicehelper Lemon Juicer, $20 at amazon.com

I originally saw the gadget via Jeff Morganthaler, an esteemed bartender's YouTube channel. He uses one designed for oranges, but I opted for a lemon-sized squeezer from another brand since it’s a good middle-ground between smaller oranges and larger limes. Plus, the ones he mentioned were out of stock.

Regardless of what size you choose, the tool looks like a classic juicer, except it has a more triangular shape. This allows you to insert a piece of citrus and actually squeeze it flat, meaning you get all of the juice out, not just most.

And yes, it really works. After comparing it side by side with my older model, I was able to squeeze out more juice from lemons and limes with the flat juicer. One cool thing about the design is it has a convenient seed catcher at the bottom. Almost all juicers have this, but I’m glad they didn’t overlook it when designing this new juicer.

There’s one more thing that’s great about this juicer though: It is so easy to store. Unlike a traditional shape, this one folds flat and so it slides easily into my drawer and doesn’t take up too much space.

Morganthaler agrees. He told me that when space is at a premium, a flat juicer “just makes sense.” He added that he likes the design and “the fact that it squeezes the heck out of the citrus I’ve thrown its way.”

Whether you’re in a citrus-squeezing rut, or need a new juicer, this innovative option is the one to get. And for just $18 at Amazon, I’ve never had more fun squeezing juice for cocktails.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

