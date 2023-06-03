This Flat Handheld Lemon Juicer Is a Game Changer—Here’s Why

It’s captured the attention of the cocktail world too.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fluicer tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

You’ve seen it on TikTok, and despite it racking up 1 million views, we all still have to ask: Does it work? In ‘I Tried the Trend,’ our editors and writers are testing popular gadgets from TikTok and Instagram to see if they really work. Keep reading to find out if they’re blips or mainstays. 

Making delicious cocktails at home is always the best, but I generally try to avoid recipes that require fresh citrus because it's so laborious to squeeze. This limits me to  martinis, Manhattans, old fashioneds, negronis, and a few more classics. But in the summer, I want refreshing, bright cocktails, and so a citrus juicer is a must. 

While I’ve traditionally relied on handheld juicers like this one, there’s been a development in the juicer space that the cocktail world is abuzz over. It’s a flat juicer (also branded as a Fluicer), and I decided I needed to give it a squeeze. 

Nicehelper Lemon Squeezer Lemon Juicer Hand Lime Squeezer

Amazon

To buy: Nicehelper Lemon Juicer, $20 at amazon.com

I originally saw the gadget via Jeff Morganthaler, an esteemed bartender's YouTube channel. He uses one designed for oranges, but I opted for a lemon-sized squeezer from another brand since it’s a good middle-ground between smaller oranges and larger limes. Plus, the ones he mentioned were out of stock. 

Regardless of what size you choose, the tool looks like a classic juicer, except it has a more triangular shape. This allows you to insert a piece of citrus and actually squeeze it flat, meaning you get all of the juice out, not just most. 

And yes, it really works. After comparing it side by side with my older model, I was able to squeeze out more juice from lemons and limes with the flat juicer. One cool thing about the design is it has a convenient seed catcher at the bottom. Almost all juicers have this, but I’m glad they didn’t overlook it when designing this new juicer.

There’s one more thing that’s great about this juicer though: It is so easy to store. Unlike a traditional shape, this one folds flat and so it slides easily into my drawer and doesn’t take up too much space. 

Morganthaler agrees. He told me that when space is at a premium, a flat juicer “just makes sense.” He added that he likes the design and “the fact that it squeezes the heck out of the citrus I’ve thrown its way.”

Whether you’re in a citrus-squeezing rut, or need a new juicer, this innovative option is the one to get. And for just $18 at Amazon, I’ve never had more fun squeezing juice for cocktails. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $20. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Best Member-Only Weekend Deals Tout
Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7
Amazon BELLA Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle Tout
Over 9,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This On-Sale Griddle That's ‘Almost Too Nonstick'
Aeropress Original Coffee and Espresso Maker
Skip the Espresso Machine Splurge, and Grab This Editor-Loved Coffee Tool for Just $32 Instead
Related Articles
The Only Time You Should Ever Have Fake Produce in Your House Is If Itâs One of These Candles TOUT
The Only Time You Should Ever Have Fake Produce in Your House Is If It’s One of These Candles
editor obsessions Tout
I Spend My 9 to 5 Researching Kitchen Products, but These 7 Are the Ones I'm Actually Using Right Now
Space-saving pantry organizers
The Best Space-Saving Pantry Organization Ideas Start at $15 at Amazon
Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
The 15 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
Cedar Planks for Grilling Salmon Tout
My Dad Tried Everything to Make My Mom Like Salmon—I Never Expected That This Would Be the Answer
Lille Home Premium Stainless Steel Food Containers Tout
I’ve Tested Dozens of Food Storage Containers to Handle Our Mountain of Leftovers—These Are the 7 Best
Screwdriver Cocktail
Screwdriver
3 mins
Juicer
We Tested the Best Juicers For Squeezing Every Drop
CLIQ Portable Chair Camping Chairs TOUT
Cliq's Camping Chair Isn’t Just Comfortable, It Collapses to the Size of a Water Bottle
Four people drinking wine and having some snacks
What Does the Future Hold for the Wine World? We Asked the Experts
FW: Top-Rated Grilling Tools Tout
The 9 'Must-Have' Tools for Summer Grilling, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviewers
Weston Hamburger Crabcake and Sausage Press
This Burger Press Is the Secret to My Dad’s World-Famous Hamburgers
Best Tonics for a gin and tonic
5 Best Tonics for a Gin and Tonic
Frozen Cucumber Margaritas
The 10 Best Cocktail Rimming Salts, According to Bartenders
Best Cold Pressed Juicers
The 6 Best Cold Press Juicers, According to Our Tests
Shaky Pete's Ginger Brew Recipe
Shaky Pete's Ginger Brew
15 mins