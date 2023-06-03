What to Buy Trending Products & Deals This Flat Handheld Lemon Juicer Is a Game Changer—Here’s Why It’s captured the attention of the cocktail world too. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Amazon You’ve seen it on TikTok, and despite it racking up 1 million views, we all still have to ask: Does it work? In ‘I Tried the Trend,’ our editors and writers are testing popular gadgets from TikTok and Instagram to see if they really work. Keep reading to find out if they’re blips or mainstays. Making delicious cocktails at home is always the best, but I generally try to avoid recipes that require fresh citrus because it's so laborious to squeeze. This limits me to martinis, Manhattans, old fashioneds, negronis, and a few more classics. But in the summer, I want refreshing, bright cocktails, and so a citrus juicer is a must. While I’ve traditionally relied on handheld juicers like this one, there’s been a development in the juicer space that the cocktail world is abuzz over. It’s a flat juicer (also branded as a Fluicer), and I decided I needed to give it a squeeze. Amazon To buy: Nicehelper Lemon Juicer, $20 at amazon.com I originally saw the gadget via Jeff Morganthaler, an esteemed bartender's YouTube channel. He uses one designed for oranges, but I opted for a lemon-sized squeezer from another brand since it’s a good middle-ground between smaller oranges and larger limes. Plus, the ones he mentioned were out of stock. Regardless of what size you choose, the tool looks like a classic juicer, except it has a more triangular shape. This allows you to insert a piece of citrus and actually squeeze it flat, meaning you get all of the juice out, not just most. And yes, it really works. After comparing it side by side with my older model, I was able to squeeze out more juice from lemons and limes with the flat juicer. One cool thing about the design is it has a convenient seed catcher at the bottom. Almost all juicers have this, but I’m glad they didn’t overlook it when designing this new juicer. There’s one more thing that’s great about this juicer though: It is so easy to store. Unlike a traditional shape, this one folds flat and so it slides easily into my drawer and doesn’t take up too much space. Morganthaler agrees. He told me that when space is at a premium, a flat juicer “just makes sense.” He added that he likes the design and “the fact that it squeezes the heck out of the citrus I’ve thrown its way.” Whether you’re in a citrus-squeezing rut, or need a new juicer, this innovative option is the one to get. And for just $18 at Amazon, I’ve never had more fun squeezing juice for cocktails. At the time of publishing, the price was $20. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7 Over 9,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This On-Sale Griddle That's ‘Almost Too Nonstick' Skip the Espresso Machine Splurge, and Grab This Editor-Loved Coffee Tool for Just $32 Instead