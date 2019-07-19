PSA: You Can Still Get One of Our Favorite Santoku Knives for 51% Off After Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

A well-made knife isn’t just sharp. It’s comfortable, easy to hold and use, like an extension of your body. It has to be — there’s hardly a recipe where we don’t need to slice and dice something.

And when we’re looking for a dependable slicer, Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a go-to. One of the largest and oldest manufacturers of kitchen knives, scissors, and cookware, the German company is distinguished by its reliable, sturdy design and razor-sharp edges.

And for those on the hunt for a Zwilling J.A. Henckels blade of their own, you’re in luck. We’ve found the Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife at wow-worthy discount: 51 percent off.

To buy: $45 (originally $92); amazon.com

Made with Zwilling’s characteristic high-quality German stainless steel, this Santoku-style is lightweight and ideal for slicing, dicing, and mincing. It also features grantons, small indentions in the blade, which prevents food from sticking while cutting — the perfect knife for prepping meat, fish, and vegetables.

Amazon shoppers love the 7-inch Santoku knife for its versatility and durability, with many raving about how it’s the only knife they use.

“I've been downsizing various possessions and, when I saw this knife at a great priceon Prime Day, decided to treat myself to an excellent knife,” writes one reviewer. “I'd accumulated a number of lesser blades over the years. What was I thinking? This well-balanced, exquisitely sharp knife replaces most of them. I'm small boned and have arthritis in my wrists. Without stress or strain, this Henckels knife slices easily through tomatoes and fresh bread, readily separates chops, breezes through every task I ask of it. There's a reason this company has been around nearly 4 centuries — the quality is amazing, the weight perfectly suited for my small hands.”