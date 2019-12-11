Baristas Trust This Best-Selling Milk Frother for Making Lattes at Home—and It’s on Sale for $13

Image zoom Lux Superich / EyeEm/Getty Images

Eve occasional coffee drinkers can appreciate how much a great milk froth elevates a good cup of coffee. There’s something about fluffy warm milk that adds an extra layer to an already great brew, even when it isn’t made into Instagram-friendly mug-topping art. And luckily, getting this foamy embellishment doesn’t always require a visit to your favorite barista.

Coffee lovers who brew in their own kitchens have been praising Zulay’s High Powered Milk Frother, which is currently the best-selling milk frother on Amazon, for its ability to whip up fine froth within 15 seconds. The battery-operated gadget doesn’t take up much space on the kitchen counter and can stand on its own without another base supporting it. Plus, it’s as easy to clean as it is to use: Excess froth can be rinsed off with warm water or inside a glass of hot water.

What’s more, Zulay’s milk frother is for much more than just whipping up foamy lattes. It can also whisk matcha, protein powders, hot chocolate, chai, and even egg whites. Reviewers say that this milk frother is a ‘small but mighty’ gadget that has become a staple in their kitchens, and is an absolute game changer for morning routines.

“I hit the gold mine on this one!” said a shopper who uses it for her cups of chai. “This little thing can froth up milk in seconds and get milk to a rich, beautiful foam in under a minute! I've made a few lattes and this thing has already paid for itself!”

Some professionals also prefer it to pricier options: “I’m a barista at Starbucks so obviously I know how I like my coffee. For a while I was using an immersion blender to froth my milk for my morning cup of coffee but it just wasn’t doing what I wanted it to do. I finally bought this frother and I’m so, so happy with it!! It doesn’t need to be plugged in so it takes up way less space. It is a lot quieter than the blender, and I can use any size cup I want because the frother is so small.”

With more than 3,700 5-star reviews, this milk frother has certainly garnered a devoted following from coffee lovers. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one of these, now’s the time: Zulay’s milk frother is currently 15 percent off, so you can pick up one for yourself and a few as gifts. Get it now while it’s just $13, or roughly the price of two to three professionally milk-topped beverages.

To buy: $12.74 (originally $14.99); amazon.com