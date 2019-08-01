Zombie Skittles Will Finally Arrive This Halloween

Image zoom © Marc Mateos/Getty Images/Mars Inc.

Skittles made an unusual move in the lead up to last year's Halloween. A few weeks before the 2018 celebration was set to begin, the rainbow-colored candy brand announced details of a flavor set to arrive the following year in 2019: Zombie Skittles. (Hey, they got two Halloweens worth of hype out of it!) As a result, for the past ten months, you've either been waiting with bated breath for more details, or you'll read the next sentence and simply go, Oh yeah, I remember that. Zombie Skittles are officially arriving in time for this year's Halloween.

For those in need of a recap, Zombie Skittles are buzzworthy because they offer candy fans a bit of Skittles Russian roulette. Things begin normal enough: Each pack contains five Halloween-themed fruity flavors: Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry. However, the bags also include a gross twist. "Hidden beneath the candy shell of select pieces in the pack is a rotten zombie flavor that will reveal itself only once you've started to chew," the brand explains. "It's an utterly disgusting taste experience that will elicit strong reactions from anyone and everyone daring enough to try it."

So what exactly is this "rotten" flavor? A spokesperson for the brand suggests that every palate will perceive the taste differently, but everyone will know it's "rotten" when they get it.

"Our fans love Skittles not just for its delicious fruity flavors, but for the irreverence and sense of humor for which the brand is known," Rebecca Duke, Skittles' senior brand manager at Mars Wrigley U.S., said in a statement. "This Halloween, we wanted to give our fans the ultimate rotten twist on the candy they know and love, challenging them to test their bravery over a bag of Zombie Skittles."

And of course, in the age of social media, Skittles wants to turn these rotten reveals into viral moments. The brand is encouraging people record their experience and share them with the hashtag #DareTheRainbow. But before you get those cameras rolling, you'll need to grab some Zombie Skittles. They'll be available in major retailers across the U.S. in Share Size, Lay Down Bags, and Fun Size Bags.