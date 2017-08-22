You Can Get a Whole Turkey Leg at the Drive-Thru for the 'Game of Thrones' Finale

The poor people of Westeros have had a tough go of things the last couple months, what with a sociopath for a queen, a swift zombie army led by an ice man who apparently moonlights as an Olympic javelin thrower and now (SPOILER ALERT) an ice breathing, undead dragon. They’ve barely had time to down a few glasses of Dornish red, never mind getting to feast at a proper banquet. Won’t someone give these guys a hearty meal?

Evidently, these same thoughts were on the minds of the people at Arby’s, because to go along with the season seven finale this coming Sunday, the home of The Meats® is serving whole, brown sugar-cured, smoked turkey legs.

In nine cities around the country, the favorite of medieval LARPers and fictional Lannisters alike will be available for $5.99 (for about a one pound leg) starting on Sunday August 27.

And while the fast food chain doesn’t explicitly mention Game of Thrones or the Hound’s almost certainly rumbling stomach, they made it pretty clear who this promotion is for in their release. They describe the nine markets that will get the turkey legs like this:

Fargo, ND (1117 38 th St NW – Fargo, ND 58102): "a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall."

Los Angeles, CA (347 East Main St. – Alhambra, CA 91801): "A western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches."

Seattle/Redmond, WA (15115 NE 24 th St. – Redmond, WA 98052): "A land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water."

Norfolk, VA (730 East Little Creek Rd. – Norfolk, VA 23518): "A land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron."

Pittsburgh, PA (4810 McKnight Rd. – Pittsburgh, PA 15237): "A land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio."

Phoenix, AZ (2402 West Thomas Rd. – Phoenix, AZ 85015): "A land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate."

"Denver, CO (1480 South Colorado Blvd. – Denver, CO 80222): "A land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones."

"Omaha, NE (8429 West Center Rd. – Omaha, NE 68124): a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country."

"Atlanta, GA (4415 Roswell Rd. – Atlanta, GA 30342): "A land where the crown jewel of the Arby's family, our headquarters, resides."

While there is no end date for the turkey legs, they will be available for a limited time. Hopefully, Drogon makes the drive-thru maximum height clearance.

